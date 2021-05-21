Don't Miss Your Chance to Get a Finex Cast-Iron Skillet on Sale
It's good to remind yourself that even though all cast-iron skillets may seem the same, there are actually huge differences that justify the array of price points. But we will concede that when it comes to the shape, most pans look pretty much the same: round body, straight handle made from the same material as the body, perfect for a classic cornbread just like your grandma used to make. Well, most of the pans except for Finex.