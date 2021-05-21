newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Don't Miss Your Chance to Get a Finex Cast-Iron Skillet on Sale

By Alex Lauer
seattlepi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s good to remind yourself that even though all cast-iron skillets may seem the same, there are actually huge differences that justify the array of price points. But we will concede that when it comes to the shape, most pans look pretty much the same: round body, straight handle made from the same material as the body, perfect for a classic cornbread just like your grandma used to make. Well, most of the pans except for Finex.

www.seattlepi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Waffle Iron#Cast Iron#Design#Sur La Table#Insidehook#Finex Cast Iron#Cast Iron Skillet#Lids#Waffle Makers#Dutch Ovens#Checkout#Grandma#Sale#Price Points#Models#La#Food Processors#Round Body#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
PizzaTrendHunter.com

Cost-Effective Cast Iron Cookware

Cookware brand Lodge launched a long-lasting and budget-friendly cast iron bakeware collection retailed through Williams Sonoma. The eight-piece collection features everything needed for a stove-top to oven cooking experience, including a roomy baker's skillet, a round pizza pan, and a segmented wedge pan. Due to the cast iron construction, the bakeware boasts high levels of heat retention–essential for achieving crispy finishes.
Food & DrinksGear Patrol

The 25 Best Things to Cook with a Cast-Iron Skillet

Cast-iron skillets suffer from an image problem. Because they are so adept at one thing — like, say, cooking steak — the creativity and vision to do other things are clouded. Admittedly, this guide, which spans the best things to cook in your new (or old) cast-iron skillet, does include...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Don’t Miss Your Chance to Save BIG on Your Disney World Hotel Room!

We’re constantly keeping an eye out for Disney discounts for ya!. After all, if you’re planning a trip to Disney World, you’ll want to know ALL about how you can save. And between deals on hotels, tickets, and so much more, there are plenty of options! But an offer is set to expire SOON that we’ve got to tell you about.
ShoppingPosted by
Family Handyman

Don’t Miss Etsy’s Outdoor Sales Event

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. If you’re sick of seeing the same old outdoor décor at the usual retailers, the Etsy Outdoor Sales Event is a breath of fresh summer air! You’ll find creative, handmade and one-of-a-kind offerings for your patio and yard. And now, for the first time, it’s all discounted. All your backyard summer party guests will want to know, “Where did you get that?”
Shoppinggoodhousekeeping.com

Etsy Is Hosting an Epic Outdoor Furniture Sale and You Don't Want to Miss It

It's that time of year when family gatherings move outdoors, whether it's planning a quick and easy dinner, movie night or a fun day filled with backyard games. To kick off the warm-weather season, Etsy just announced its very first Outdoor Sales Event, which includes major discounts on just about everything you need to arrange a stylish backyard. But you'll have to act fast, as the sale only runs from May 18 to 24 (enjoy early access on May 17 if you have the Etsy mobile app).
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

You Should Keep Aloe Vera In Your Kitchen. Here's Why

When it comes to keeping plants in the kitchen, you might think of little herb gardens by the window, regrowing vegetable scraps, or even just as decor to keep your kitchen green and lively. One plant you should always keep close by all your appliances is aloe vera. Aloe vera...
LifestyleDaily Beast

This Pizza Steel From Made In Is the Best of Any I’ve Tried

Scouting Report: If you’re not planning on splurging on a pizza oven, this is your next best option. It’s lightweight but will create a brick-oven like crust in your convection oven alone. Making pizza at home is one of my favorite things to do, and one thing I love about...
Agriculturecloverfoodlab.com

Don’t miss out on CSAs this summer!

I think the single best thing you can do for your cooking is to get access to better tasting veggies. That’s Ray of Next Barn Over in Hadley. Those radishes are spicy, sweet, and crisp. They’re one of the first things you’ll see in your CSA. I like to slice them thin and serve them with butter and salt. Yum. You can’t get these radishes in grocery stores.
LifestyleHeraldNet

This strange looking cast-iron tool is a coffee grinder

In the 1950s, there were still A&P grocery stores that only sold bags of coffee beans that had to be ground in a large iron grinder in the store, even though there were other brands of ground beans in bags. The customer chose the type and could grind it or ask a clerk to help. Some health food stores today still sell customers freshly ground coffee.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon’s Best-Selling Bread Knife Is on Sale for Just $15 Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. , then you're familiar with the tribulations of carving into a just-baked boule. Working with a dull bread knife won't get you too far, and basic versions can leave you with rough, jagged slices that aren't exactly pretty. Rather than saw back and forth with whatever serrated blade came with your knife block, consider upgrading to Amazon's best-selling bread knife, the Mercer Culinary Millennia Bread Knife.
RetailPosted by
Family Handyman

The Memorial Day Furniture Sales You Can’t Miss

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. If you’re looking to upgrade your living area, your home office, or even your outdoor space, you can’t afford to miss this year’s Memorial Day furniture sales. You’ll find beds and mattresses at a fraction of their usual prices and bundle deals on patio furniture just before peak BBQ season, as well as desks, chairs, and dining pieces at unbeatable prices.
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

Baking Stone Needed with Cast Iron Double DO?

I just picked up a Lodge 5-quart double Dutch Oven, and I'm going to try a boule in it tomorrow morning. I usually cook in a Granite Ware turkey roaster and have the roaster sitting on a pizza stone to help get some heat into the roaster during the first few minutes of the bake. Is that needed with the cast iron DO?
Drinkskentlive.news

Chance to get your hands on a rare bottle of whiskey

Redbreast Irish Whiskey, produced by Irish Distillers at its Midleton Distillery in Co. Cork, is offering whiskey lovers the chance to win a bottle of its fourth annual Dream Cask release – by finding one of six golden corks hidden among the latest release of its Redbreast 12 Year Old.
Home & Gardenmyinspiredesign.com

A forest of cast iron

When the new Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Southlake opened in Southlake, TX, it became one of the first ground-up hotels built for the brand in the U.S. Although the brand and hotel are new, the interior design harkens back to a time when the area was first explored by Westerners.
ShoppingReal Simple

A Teapot With a Built-In Infuser Is One Kitchen Gadget Your Mom Probably Doesn’t Have

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The concept of watching tea brew might sound just as fun as watching paint dry, but hear me out. There’s a beauty in how loose tea leaves release their aromatic, flavorful—and healthful—essences into hot water. Since most tea-brewing happens inside a mug, the show is totally lost on us. That’s why this glass teapot with a built-in infuser is so popular on Amazon.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

All-Clad’s Early Memorial Day Sale Includes a $50 Fry Pan That You’ll Use Every. Single. Day.

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s nothing like cooking three meals at home seven days a week to make you realize that old, worn-out pots and pans simply don’t cut it. If you’re looking to upgrade your cookware this summer without spending a fortune, All-Clad’s early Memorial Day sale couldn’t have come at a better time. The massive sale just kicked off today and includes super deals on tons of quality cookware that our colleagues at our sister site, Kitchn, can’t get enough of. Like editor-in-chief Faith’s favorite 12-inch fry pan with lid, and even the tiny 2-quart saucepan that not one, but two Kitchn editors are obsessed with. But this time around, it’s all about this 8-inch stainless steel fry pan that’s built to take on any and all types of cooking and only costs $49.95 right now (it’s usually $95).
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten Says This Is How You're Ruining Your Kitchen Pots And Pans

As far as kitchen cookware and machines — pasta maker, food processor, espresso machine, and the rest — go, there are a handful of items that you could greatly benefit from splurging the extra dollar. For instance, utensils and instruments like spatulas, ladles, and other cooking tools are easy to replace and more often than not, are relatively inexpensive. So, splurging on these items may be not the best move. Pots and pans, on the other hand — now that's a different story.
LifestylePosted by
Mental_Floss

You're Probably Not Cleaning Your Coffee Maker Enough

From grinding your own beans to upgrading your equipment, there are plenty of tips out there on how to brew a better cup of coffee. But the biggest culprit behind your subpar joe may have nothing to do with the quality of the product. If your coffee tastes weak, acrid, or just plain off, it may be time to clean your coffee maker.
Lifestyleseattlepi.com

All-Clad's Exceptional Cookware Is Up to 60% Off

You never know what you’re going to get when All-Clad opens its legendary factory seconds vault. But that day has come once again, with the massive discounts happening now through Sunday, and the brand’s Copper Core cookware is the highlight of the sale with prices up to 60% off. For...