newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

SportStories, Ep. 7 | Don Lippi, NorCal’s Mr. 900

By Chace Bryson
sportstarsmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The Wake Of His 900th Career Win, The Podcast Celebrates St. Joseph Notre Dame Boys Basketball Coach Don Lippi •. If there was a Mt. Rushmore of Bay Area high school basketball coaches, there would be little debate over Don Lippi being front and center. Lippi is Northern California’s...

sportstarsmag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kidd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Patrick#Sportstories#Norcal#The St Joseph Notre Dame#St Ignatius#Salesian#Spotify#Apple Podcasts#Anchor#Valley Christian San Jose#San Francisco#Skyline#Book#Crosstown Foe Encinal#Alameda#Northern California#Oakland#Vallejo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

NorCal Player of the Week: 5/3-5/8

Follow @PBRCaliforniaFollow @LesLukachFollow@Clemmens_PBRFollow @Jacked_23Follow @JoeyCohen20. We present the winner for the 2021 NorCal Player of the Week, repeat winner Cam Butler. 2021 SS Cameron Butler of Big Valley Christian HS is once again the Northern California Player of the Week and making a serious bid for state player and national...
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

College Basketball Junior Evaluations: Part 4

Harper Jr. had a very solid junior season for Rutgers showing development in his offensive game. Now, he brings the physicality to get to the basket well and finishes strong. Furthermore, he is a solid catch and shoot player from three, shooting 31.0%. Continued, he rebounds effectively on both ends, taking off with the basketball in transition. Next, he could improve his ability to make more jumpers off the dribble and creating separation. Additionally, he does a solid job of using ball screens to attack downhill and utilizing his size around the rim. Also, he can be very good in transition as a trail position for three-point shooting opportunities and driving immediately from the slot areas. As for defensively, he brings the versatility to guard in the post and out on the perimeter. He brings good activity on the defensive end, however, he could improve his lateral movement on guards. Harper Jr. will have a very good senior season if he returns to Rutgers next season.
Arizona Statehouseofsparky.com

ASU Basketball: AJ Bramah withdraws from ASU commitment

The recruiting carousel continues to spin for Bobby Hurley. On Monday, another hole in the Sun Devil roster opened up with the announcement that AJ Bramah was withdrawing his transfer decision to Arizona State. Bramah, who averaged 21 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season for Robert Morris. He...
Villanova, PAvuhoops.com

Villanova to play Tennessee in Hall of Fame Classic

When the field for the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off was announced nearly 18 months ago, many Villanova fans were excited at the high-profile neutral-site tournament. The inclusion of Tennessee, Purdue, and North Carolina would give the Wildcats some high-level competition from the confines of Mohegan Sun Casino in Southeastern Connecticut. Last week CBS’s Jon Rothstein announced that ‘Nova would face Tennessee in the first round.
Pennsylvania StateReading Eagle

Wilson's Stevie Mitchell named Pennsylvania's Mr. Basketball

Add yet another honor to Stevie Mitchell's basketball resume. Wilson's two-time All-State pick was named Mr. PA Basketball on Sunday by sportsrecruiters.com. The finalists for the eighth annual award were selected by online voting. Fans, media and coaches each represented one-third of the voting total. Reading High's Moro Osumanu was...
Basketballinsidepacksports.com

NC State Signee Terquavion Smith Named NC's Mr. Basketball

Farmville Central (NC) guard Terquavion Smith‍, a NC State signee, has been named North Carolina's Mr. Basketball by the Charlotte Observer. Smith, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, averaged nearly 25.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and two assists per game to lead Farmville Central to the 2A state title. One of the most accomplished players in state history, Smith led the Jaguars to three state championships during his career.
Brentwood, NYNewsday

Brentwood's Jordan Riley: Mr. New York Basketball

Don’t be mistaken. Jordan Riley is honored to win Mr. New York Basketball. But he’s already focused on what’s next. The Brentwood senior boys basketball player won "Mr. New York Basketball,", given to the top player in the state selected by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York, Inc. after averaging 31.7 points and five assists a game this winter.
College Sportsbtpowerhouse.com

Morning Power Bar: Preseason Top 25 Rankings; Hall of Fame

This is a weekly column for BTPowerhouse that will cover a variety of Big Ten topics that might not deserve a detailed breakdown, but deserve mention. It will be similar to a news roundup with more thoughts and analysis. So, let’s jump into our Morning Power Bar. 1. NCAA rule...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball assistant Bino Ranson leaving for DePaul

Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Bino Ranson is leaving for DePaul, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed. Hired in 2010, Ranson was the longest-tenured assistant on coach Mark Turgeon’s staff and a holdover from Gary Williams’ staff. His departure leaves Turgeon without an assistant with a hometown connection to the Baltimore-DC region, a recruiting area that is vital ...