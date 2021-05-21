Mass Effect LE: How to Romance Kelly (ME 2 & 3)

Note: This post contains huge spoilers for the final mission of Mass Effect 2. Read on at your own risk!. All of Mass Effect 2 leads up to one powerful, frightening climax: the Suicide Mission to save the galaxy. With the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, players can revisit the iconic climax, or take it on for the first time. Even if you have experience with Mass Effect 2, it's a tough mission, but you can do a lot to prepare for it--and the more you prepare, the better the chances that you and your crew can put the term "suicide mission" to shame. Still, like lots of things in the Mass Effect franchise, your success is largely determined by choices you make during the mission, along with previous actions you may have not known were counting toward a moment of truth.