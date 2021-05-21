newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mass Effect LE: How to Romance Kelly (ME 2 & 3)

By Ed McGlone
Twinfinite
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mass Effect series is all about love, and is stocked with a number of different romance options for both male and female Shepards. While squadmate choices such as Tali and Garrus get all the love and recognition from the community, there are also some lesser-recognized and non-squad romance options as well. Perhaps the best of those secondary options is Yeoman Chambers; better known as Kelly from Mass Effect 2. In this guide, we’ll go over how to romance Kelly in Mass Effect 2 and carry that love over to Mass Effect 3 if you so choose.

twinfinite.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Effect 2#Mass Effect 3 Kelly#Citadel#Shepard Charm#Love#Squadmate Choices#Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

An new mod series adds the trappings of Mass Effect to RimWorld

The hands-down best modding team for RimWorld is working on a spate of new content from the Mass Effect universe, putting the "story, races, objects, and conflicts of Mass Effect" into the sci-fi colony management and survival strategy game. The goal of the mod series is to drop the things of Mass Effect into RimWorld as though they belong there, not reskin the whole game. The core mod for RimEffect is now on the Steam Workshop, and this first of many adds... a lot.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: MASS EFFECT LEGENDARY EDITION Is a Phenomenal Remaster

BioWare recently released Mass Effect Legendary Edition. This took all three games in the Mass Effect series remastered them, streamlined them, and even tweaked some aspects of them. Fans have been loving it, and it’s been a great way for new people to play the popular games. EA was kind enough to provide me with a copy of the game on PC to review. I spent most of my time in the first game but did take a break to try the others out as well. Sadly, due to the scope of this remake, this will not be a deep dive. The game is also available on PS4 and Xbox One.
Video GamesPolygon

Mass Effect’s Normandy is now in No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky players found a surprising Easter egg at the end of a recently added Expedition in the sandbox space game: the SSV Normandy SR-1 from Mass Effect. Developer Hello Games says it collaborated with Electronic Arts and BioWare — which recently released the Mass Effect Legendary Edition remaster of the original trilogy — to bring the Normandy to No Man’s Sky.
Video Gamesslickdeals.net

Mass Effect Andromeda: Deluxe Edition (Steam) $7.49

Mass Effect™: Andromeda takes players to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way. There, you'll lead the fight for a new home in hostile territory as the Pathfinder - a leader of military-trained explorers. This is the story of humanity's next chapter, and your choices throughout the game will ultimately determine humanity's survival.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How to Throw Grenades in ME 1, 2 & 3

Grenades are a great way to thin out a large group of enemies in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, or at least deal significant damage to multiple enemies at once. In this guide, we’ll explain how throwing grenades works in Mass Effect 1, 2 and 3, so you’ll always have them at your disposal whenever you need them.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition's Achievement List Drives Us Nuts

With Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming on May 14, we're excited at the thought of playing through three fantastic RPGs all over again. With us being achievement hunters as well, the prospect of earning a gargantuan amount of gamerscore across three titles fills us with glee - but there's one small caveat. In what may seem like a minor inconvenience to some, the list avoids capping out at a lovely 3000G and instead sits on 2915G. Argh!
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 2: How to Get & Keep Kasumi Loyal

Paying attention to the loyalty system in Mass Effect 2 can be the difference between life and death for several characters, including Shepard. You’ll want as many loyal crewmates as possible by the end of the game, so here’s how to get and keep Kasumi’s loyalty in Mass Effect 2.
Video GamesGamespot

Mass Effect 2 Suicide Mission: How To Get The Best Ending

Note: This post contains huge spoilers for the final mission of Mass Effect 2. Read on at your own risk!. All of Mass Effect 2 leads up to one powerful, frightening climax: the Suicide Mission to save the galaxy. With the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, players can revisit the iconic climax, or take it on for the first time. Even if you have experience with Mass Effect 2, it's a tough mission, but you can do a lot to prepare for it--and the more you prepare, the better the chances that you and your crew can put the term "suicide mission" to shame. Still, like lots of things in the Mass Effect franchise, your success is largely determined by choices you make during the mission, along with previous actions you may have not known were counting toward a moment of truth.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: All Squadmates & How to Recruit Them

Mass Effect 1 is filled with memorable characters. You’ll become incredibly close with the members that end up joining your squad and fight alongside you to expose Saren for who he really is. In this guide, we’ll go over all of the squadmates you can get in Mass Effect 1 and how to recruit them into your party in the Legendary Edition.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: Where is Major Kyle (Strange Transmission)

Throughout Mass Effect 1, you’ll get plenty of assignments that require Shepard to investigate smaller situations that take place outside of the main story. Once such side story revolves around a UNC soldier that goes by the name of Major Kyle. Despite having the assignment in your objectives list, this character can be a little difficult to find. Here is everything you need to know about where Major Kyle is in the Strange Transmission assignment in Mass Effect 1.
Video GamesIGN

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: The First 21 Minutes of Gameplay (4K 60FPS)

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition Embargo is up meaning we get our first look at gameplay. This is Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox Series X Gameplay where we go through the introduction of the game and nearly complete the first mission on Eden Prime and say goodbye to Corporal Jenkins. Sorry, Jenkins. Mass Effect gameplay has been massively overhauled in the original entry of the game as Mass Effect Legendary Edition gameplay is changed in several ways including the added ability to use multiple weapon types previously locked out of the Adept class which we play as in this mission. Female Shepard has also been completely reworked to match her counterpart in Mass Effect 3. Get your first look at gameplay and let us know what you think!
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Mass Effect Service History & Psych Profile: how to choose the best background

When you first begin a new file in Mass Effect, you'll be tasked with creating your very own Commander Shepard. Regardless of if you choose to craft a custom face for your very own Shepard, we do suggest that you don't just select the default Male or Female John or Jane Shepard options - because even if you skip facial customization, you'll be prompted to make some choices that define Shepard's background.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: Where to Go First & Mission Order

Mass Effect 1 gives players a good amount of freedom. After completing the first few opening missions, players are free to take on side quests or pursue one of the three available main missions that Captain Anderson and Ambassador Udina offer you. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering what the optimal route is for where to go first in Mass Effect 1 once you have the ability to choose. While there’s no right or wrong answer, here’s what we would do.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: Can You Save Corporal Jenkins? Answered

Richard L. Jenkins, commonly referred to as just Corporal Jenkins in Mass Effect is an Alliance Marine who joins the N7 team as part of Shepherds’ ground team during a mission to Eden Prime. Almost as soon as the team touches ground, however, Geth Drones appear and open fire and Corporal Jenkins is gunned down. With so many branching choices and decisions across the entire Mass Effect trilogy — now playable in crispy 4K thanks to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition — some players may be wondering if you can save Corporal Jenkins on Eden Prime?