Mass Effect LE: How to Romance Kelly (ME 2 & 3)
The Mass Effect series is all about love, and is stocked with a number of different romance options for both male and female Shepards. While squadmate choices such as Tali and Garrus get all the love and recognition from the community, there are also some lesser-recognized and non-squad romance options as well. Perhaps the best of those secondary options is Yeoman Chambers; better known as Kelly from Mass Effect 2. In this guide, we’ll go over how to romance Kelly in Mass Effect 2 and carry that love over to Mass Effect 3 if you so choose.twinfinite.net