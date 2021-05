Mass Effect 3 weapons give you access to over thirty different arms during the course of the game, with a mixture of familiar shooters from previous instalments in Mass Effect Legendary Edition and brand new additions to your arsenal. Whether you're looking for a shotgun for up-close combat or a sniper rifle to pick off enemies from a distance, there are plenty of options to choose from. However, many of these have to be found in the field during missions, and if you overlook them then they'll be lost forever, so we've got a complete Mass Effect 3 weapons walkthrough to make sure you don't miss a thing.