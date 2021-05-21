newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mass Effect 3: How to Save Samara

By Ethan Anderson
Twinfinite
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mass Effect series knows exactly how to play with players’ emotions, and that fact remains true in the trilogy’s third game. Crew members and friends can live or die depending on your choices, so be sure to make the right ones. Here’s how to save Samara in Mass Effect 3.

twinfinite.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Effect 3#Paragon#Citadel Dlc#Banshees#Suicide#Dangerous Ardat Yakshi#Emotions#Eyes#The Citadel#Daughters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How to Romance Tali

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has some interesting characters you can romance with, Tali for sure being one of the most unique out there. The famous Quarian is one of the original members to join Shepard’s crew, making her a well-developed character in the popular trilogy. Constantly wearing her full body suit, due to her race genetics and vulnerabilities, it is odd at first to think you can end up in a relationship with such a person. After all, how would you be able to have any kind of physical interaction with her, since she can’t even touch you bare handed? Thankfully, in the fascinating world of Mass Effect everything is possible, so keep reading if you want to check out for yourself how to do so.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: All Squadmates & How to Recruit Them

Mass Effect 1 is filled with memorable characters. You’ll become incredibly close with the members that end up joining your squad and fight alongside you to expose Saren for who he really is. In this guide, we’ll go over all of the squadmates you can get in Mass Effect 1 and how to recruit them into your party in the Legendary Edition.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Can you save Ashley and Kaidan in Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

When the Virmire mission is about to be wrapped up in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, you’ll have to make a critical decision between returning to protect the nuke or saving Captain Kirrahe’s Salarian Special Forces team. While these are the background choices, the bigger focus is that you have to choose to save Kaidan or Ashley. Because you’re the commander, you have to make a clear decision about this moment, and unfortunately, there’s no way you can pick to save them both.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: Can You Save Corporal Jenkins? Answered

Richard L. Jenkins, commonly referred to as just Corporal Jenkins in Mass Effect is an Alliance Marine who joins the N7 team as part of Shepherds’ ground team during a mission to Eden Prime. Almost as soon as the team touches ground, however, Geth Drones appear and open fire and Corporal Jenkins is gunned down. With so many branching choices and decisions across the entire Mass Effect trilogy — now playable in crispy 4K thanks to the Mass Effect Legendary Edition — some players may be wondering if you can save Corporal Jenkins on Eden Prime?
Video GamesIGN

Mass Effect 2 Suicide Mission Guide - How to Save Everyone

Mass Effect 2's final mission can go really well or really, really poorly depending on the choices you make throughout the game. Here's how to ensure that all of your crew members survive the suicide mission through the Omega-4 Relay and make it safe and sound to Mass Effect 3.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Save the Galaxy Again with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Out Now

Electronic Arts and developer BioWare have released one of the most anticipated HD remasters of the generation. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is out now on PC (Origin, Steam), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (and backwards compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S). Legendary Edition includes all three games of the...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Romance Ashley Williams in Mass Effect LE

As Mass Effect has been released yet again, players are wanting to rekindle or start their romantic interests in the game with Ashley Williams. Mass Effect Legendary Edition has just released on Friday which will leave many wanting to start their space soap opera from scratch or to experience it yet again while being able to play the other games within the bundle. The games are well known for dialogue and its story, and one of the better additions to the game was the choice of being able to romance other characters in the game. One of the choices is Ashley.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: How to Get Archivist Trophy & Achievement

Mass Effect 1 introduces players to the series’ massive universe, boasting a galaxy’s worth of interesting planets and alien races to discover. Along the way, you’ll run into all sorts of interesting creatures, including giant emotionless elephants and spiritual floating jellyfish. Finding all of these unique races will also get you a pretty sweet reward. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the Archivist trophy or achievement in Mass Effect 1.
Video GamesCollider

'Mass Effect' Ending Explained: You Just Saved The Galaxy, Now What?

Much of the legacy of the Mass Effect trilogy is so focused on the response to the ending to the third game that it's easy to forget just how big of a hit the first game was when it launched in 2007. From its memorable characters, to its vast worldbuilding, to an epic story that can still be felt in story-driven video games, there's never a bad time to revisit this hit game.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to complete Noveria: Lorik Qui’in in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

After speaking with Anoleis, the meeting doesn’t go that well in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, forcing you to seek an alternative route to reach Peak 15. Anoleis’ secretary, Gianna Parasini, will quietly instruct you to seek out Lorik Qui’in. You can find them in the hotel directly across from the administrative portion of the facility. Lorik will be able to assist you in finding a way out of here and on your way to Peak 15.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition' Commando Infiltrator Specialization Guide: How To Achieve It

"Mass Effect: Legendary Edition" features six classes. "Mass Effect: Legendary Edition" is available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The Infiltrator is a hybrid class in "Mass Effect" that combines the best abilities of the Soldier and Engineer classes. This class has the unique ability to sneak past enemies with its knack for tech and weapons. For players looking for ways on how to achieve the Commando Infiltrator specialization and the best weapons, mods and squadmates to maximize it, this guide could come in handy.
Video GamesGamespot

Revisiting Mass Effect's Many Controversies

Mass Effect Legendary Editions is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC and includes the first 3 Mass Effect games. At The Game Awards in 2020, Bioware revealed that they were working on a brand new title in the Mass Effect series. For more on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, including our lore videos and our review, stay here on GameSpot.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Are You a Paragon or Renegade? Take this Mass Effect Quiz to Find Out

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has just been released on PC and consoles, giving newcomers and series fans alike the chance to experience the epic sci-fi saga in 4K resolution and a higher framerate. As you probably already know, the games allow you to make various important decisions throughout the course of the campaign, and they can affect your Paragon and Renegade meters.