Mass Effect 3: How to Save Samara

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has some interesting characters you can romance with, Tali for sure being one of the most unique out there. The famous Quarian is one of the original members to join Shepard’s crew, making her a well-developed character in the popular trilogy. Constantly wearing her full body suit, due to her race genetics and vulnerabilities, it is odd at first to think you can end up in a relationship with such a person. After all, how would you be able to have any kind of physical interaction with her, since she can’t even touch you bare handed? Thankfully, in the fascinating world of Mass Effect everything is possible, so keep reading if you want to check out for yourself how to do so.