Listen to Win FRONT ROW Jonas Brothers Tickets

The stop is is part of their newly announced 2021 'Remember This' Tour. Country music star Kelsea Bellerini will join as a special guest. “We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. "If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!!”