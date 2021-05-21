Listen to Win FRONT ROW Jonas Brothers Tickets
Pair of tickets in the first 3 rows to the Jonas Brothers. At 6:10am, win a pair of tickets in the third row. At 7:10, win a pair. Global superstar trio Jonas Brothers are back on the road after the smash success of their “Happiness Begins” tour in 2019 sold over 1.2 million tickets and grossed over $120 million dollars. This time the brothers are guaranteeing happiness is BACK and that fans are going to remember this with their 2021 ‘Remember This’ tour. Multi-platinum country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini will be joining the Brothers out on the road this summer.www.movin925.com