Microsoft Flight Simulator Stearman & Moscow Airport Get New Screenshots; La Araucanía Revealed & Stokmarknes Released

Aircraft developer BlackBox Simulation has released its BN2 Islander for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Over 750 of the aircraft type is still operating today thanks to the versatility of the aircraft type. The twin engines power the aircraft which is capable of carrying 10 people to a range of destinations. Its short take-off and landing capabilities and strong fuselage make it ideal for landing in more remote areas of the world or those airports with short runways. The Britten Norman BN2 Islander is a popular light transport aircraft with it also being heavily used by the army and police forces around the world. You will now be able to recreate specific BN2 Islander flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator with this new release.