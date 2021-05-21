newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Microsoft Flight Simulator Stearman & Moscow Airport Get New Screenshots; La Araucanía Revealed & Stokmarknes Released

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs usual, third-party developers continue to deliver new content and reveals for Microsoft Flight Simulator. We start with DC Designs, showcasing its upcoming Boeing-Stearman Model 75 showing off the six liveries it’ll ship with (USAAF, USN, and RCAF and three modern, civilian schemes). We also see the cockpit and we learn that it’ll be priced at a quite affordable $14.99.

twinfinite.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#3d Design#Dc Designs#Usaaf#Usn#Rcaf#F 14 Tomcat#Drzewiecki Design#Uuee#Skagen#Ensk#Simmarket#Hadsel#Pbr#Simulator Stearman#Stokmarknes Airport#Moscow Airport#Detailed 3d Models#Working Traffic Custom#Taxiways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Microsoft
Country
Norway
News Break
Technology
News Break
Boeing
Related
Softwarefselite.net

Microsoft Flight Simulator Development Update

A new development blog was shared by the Microsoft Flight Simulator team which gave a brief update on the upcoming Sim Update IV along with more information on Azure Cognitive Services. Firstly, the team said that Sim Update IV is currently undergoing community testing. The team have chosen to look...
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

Microsoft Edge Canary for Android gains screenshot tool

Microsoft Edge Canary on Android now has a screenshot option. The screenshot option appears within the share menu of the browser. To use the feature, you have to be on Edge Canary version 92.0.88.0. Microsoft Edge Canary on Android can now take screenshots of webpages. The feature is in its...
Technologypcinvasion.com

Just Flight reveals new Piper Warrior II add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator

Just Flight is back at it again with yet another Piper add-on being prepared for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This news follows the release of its Piper Arrow III prop a few weeks ago. Now, the studio is in the process of creating the Piper PA28-161 Warrior II. It’s another single piston-engine prop in a similar family to that of the aforementioned Arrow.
Technologyfselite.net

BlackBox Simulation Releases BN2 Islander for MSFS

Aircraft developer BlackBox Simulation has released its BN2 Islander for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Over 750 of the aircraft type is still operating today thanks to the versatility of the aircraft type. The twin engines power the aircraft which is capable of carrying 10 people to a range of destinations. Its short take-off and landing capabilities and strong fuselage make it ideal for landing in more remote areas of the world or those airports with short runways. The Britten Norman BN2 Islander is a popular light transport aircraft with it also being heavily used by the army and police forces around the world. You will now be able to recreate specific BN2 Islander flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator with this new release.
Lifestylefselite.net

LHSimulations Releases Budapest Airport

Hungary’s main airport, Liszt Ferenc Airport (LHBP), has been released for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The airport in the heart of Budapest has plenty of reasons to visit thanks to the numerous airlines that frequent the airport and the included features LHSimulations has included. The airport sees plenty of European airlines frequent the hub including Wizz Air, Ryanair, Smartwings Hungary and many others. The two runways at the airport handle plenty of flights on a daily basis. Over the years, the destination has grown to be very popular amongst tourists looking to experience Hungary’s unique culture and attractions.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Starfield new leaked screenshots surface online, rumored to release Q1 2022

Whether you love them or hate them, Bethesda makes some of the biggest RPGs out there with the highly successful Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. But whilst everyone waits for the next entry in those two franchises, their next IP is something completely new and so far we’ve heard hardly anything about it. At least until recently.
SoftwareNews Slashdot

Microsoft Releases SimuLand, a Lab Environment To Simulate Attacker Tradecraft

Microsoft has open-sourced today a tool that can be used to build lab environments where security teams can simulate attacks and verify the detection effectiveness of Microsoft security products. The Record reports:. Named SimuLand, the tool was specifically built to help security/IT teams that use Microsoft products such as Microsoft...
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft releases a Windows 10 Dev channel update with no new features

As it does occasionally, Microsoft has released a minor update to its Dev channel build without any new features or fixes. The firm is serving Windows 10 build 21382.1000 (KB5003837) to test the servicing pipeline, something that it has been doing fairly recently with the Dev channel builds. Windows 10...
Lifestylefselite.net

Onfinal Studio Releases Stokmarknes Airport, Skagen for MSFS

Following recent previews, Nordic scenery developer Onfinal Studio has released its accurate rendition of Stokmarknes Airport, Skagen (ENSK), for MSFS users to enjoy. Stokmarknes Aiport, Skagen (ENSK) is a small-scale regional airport located in the Hadsel Municipality in Nordland County, Norway. The airport initially opened its doors on July 1st, 1972. Like many of Norway’s rural, regional airfields, it resulted from a government initiative targeted at providing easier access to some of Norway’s more cutoff municipalities. Today, the airport sees limited commercial air traffic. The only operator visiting the airport is the well-known Nordic regional carrier Wideroe using its DeHavilland Dash 8-Q100 and -Q200 airframes.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Dying Light: Platinum Edition leaked on Microsoft Store

A Microsoft Store listing has been picked up for Dying Light: Platinum Edition. The new bundle features all four DLC add-ons and 17 skin packs, with an expected release date of May 27th. Dying Light has earned its position as one of the best zombie survival games to date, throwing...
Technologypcinvasion.com

PMDG on Microsoft Flight Simulator: Building from scratch, DC-6 revealed

PMDG is one of the premier add-on companies in the world of flight simulation. The company has been creating products since the 1990s for a variety of different sims, and is considered by diehard virtual pilots to be one of the few that produce the coveted “study-level” material of add-ons. Now, PMDG officially confirms that it’s currently in the building process of several such projects for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator— the first of which we will see as early as this year.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

This Microsoft Flight Simulator driving mod looks just good enough

Mod communities tend to follow predictable arcs, so it's often possible to predict what work users will create long before it exists. For that reason I thought to myself today: Microsoft Flight Simulator has been out for a while, I wonder if anyone has made a mod that lets you drive a car around its world yet.
Aerospace & Defenseuavexpertnews.com

Volocopter launches a fixed-wing flying taxi for longer flights

Since entering the flying taxi scene back in 2013, Volocopter has introduced a few different iterations of its all-electric aircraft, incrementally refining the design to make it more aerodynamic, more stable and more powerful. Its eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft known as VoloCity is built to carry two...