Microsoft Flight Simulator Stearman & Moscow Airport Get New Screenshots; La Araucanía Revealed & Stokmarknes Released
As usual, third-party developers continue to deliver new content and reveals for Microsoft Flight Simulator. We start with DC Designs, showcasing its upcoming Boeing-Stearman Model 75 showing off the six liveries it’ll ship with (USAAF, USN, and RCAF and three modern, civilian schemes). We also see the cockpit and we learn that it’ll be priced at a quite affordable $14.99.twinfinite.net