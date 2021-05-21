newsbreak-logo
Mass Effect 2 Overlord: Free David or Leave Him

By Ed McGlone
Twinfinite
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Mass Effect 2: Overlord is the oft-overlooked DLC as compared to the all-time great, Lair of the Shadow Broker, it’s still no slouch and is complete with a few difficult choices. If you’re here, you’re probably towards the end of the DLC and are left with the choice of what to do with David Archer, the tragic character at the center of the DLC. Should you free David Archer or leave him and allow the experiments to continue in Overlord? Here’s what you need to know about both choices.

