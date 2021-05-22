Granville Lee Busey
Granville Lee Busey, 90, of Springfield, passed from this life on Thursday May 6, 2021 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday May 11 at 2:00 p.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with Pastor Nick Herring officiating. Interment will follow in Springfield Memorial Gardens with Bill Davenport, Jr., Chuck Head, Jerry Dixon, Michael Gorham, Kenny Gorham, and Matt Little serving as pallbearers. Robert Bull will serve as an honorary pallbearer.