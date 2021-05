Investigation Update: At about 11:54 AM on Friday May 7, 2021, members of the BPD Fugitive Unit located and arrested Emmanuel Maldonado, 21, of Boston in the area of 31 Woolson Street in Mattapan. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Suffolk Superior Court on charges of Murder, Assault with Intent to Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition stemming from an ongoing homicide investigation. The suspect was placed in custody on scene following a brief struggle and is expected to appear later today for arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court.