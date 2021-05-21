newsbreak-logo
Putney Vigil for George Floyd

By Michael Mrowicki
iputney.com
 4 days ago

Please come join A Day of Remembrance and Action in Honor of George Floyd, a vigil on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7pm in the center of Putney to remember and commit to action for racial justice. Vermonters and the world watched in horror as George Floyd cried “I can’t...

iputney.com
