newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

There Plant Eyes

thepassivevoice.com
 5 days ago

A gospel soloist belted it outside a Brooklyn firehouse on the evening of September 11, 2001. President Obama crooned his own a cappella version after the shootings at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2015. And in my own childhood Baptist church “Amazing Grace,” perhaps the most famous Christian hymn, was a touchstone: We’d sing it as a Sunday morning benediction, men on the first verse, women on the second, the pipe organ’s tremolos on the third, and the entire congregation bringing it home, full-throated, on the fourth.

www.thepassivevoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Bloom
Person
John Milton
Person
Louis Braille
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Helen Keller
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Plant#Disability#Brown Eyes#Into Darkness#The Darkness#Earth#Grace Church#The Wall Street Journal#New York University#Greeks#Christianity#Lilliputians#French#American#Galileo#Divine Miracle#Amazing Grace#Invisible Worlds#Bits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
World War II
Related
Pittsburgh, PAriverlifepgh.org

Invisible Ecologies

Invisible Ecologies is a public art installation by Future Green Studio along the Allegheny waterfront in downtown Pittsburgh. Future Green is a design collective in Brooklyn, NY whose work is focused on the intersection of art, ecology, and urbanism. This project is in collaboration with Clear Story and is supported by Riverlife and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.
New York City, NYmymodernmet.com

JR’s Socially Conscious Street Art Celebrated in Largest Museum Exhibition Yet

French street artist JR is the subject of a major exhibition opening at London's Saatchi Gallery. JR: Chronicles is the largest solo museum exhibition of the acclaimed artist's work and features his iconic installations from over the past 15 years. First opening in New York, the expanded exhibition is now celebrating JR's career on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Eating trendy Brood X cicadas: What the bug recipes taste like

They are the gateway bug into the intoxicatingly crunchy world of insect eating. After lying dormant for nearly 20 years, the cacophonous Brood X cicadas have finally emerged on the East Coast. But this time around, the most adventurous among us won’t be satisfied merely hearing the deafening critters —...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Bryce Gruber

Bella Hadid’s Chants at NY Rally Creates 'PR Crisis' for Sponsors

She spent Saturday afternoon calling for 'genocide'. No matter where you stand (or don't) in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, we all might hope that celebrity culture would take a decided position against promoting violence and hate of all kinds. Unfortunately, that's not the case with celebrity sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who have repeated antisemitic tropes over the last several days, and have had to backtrack to say that their posts weren't antisemitic, just anti-zionist.
fox5ny.com

From beaches to camp, these free movies will get you into a summer mood

Every summer brings along the promise of starry nights, beach vacations and young romance. No matter what you’ve got on tap for the summer ahead, Tubi has a variety of films to get you into the hot-weather mood. From a high school graduation road trip in "Summerland" to the more...
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
DFW Community News

Brooklyn’s Room Refresh

When you’re an interior designer, you should not be surprised when your children ask for a room refresh for Christmas. At least they come by it honestly! I know my mom can attest to the fact that I was constantly wanting to change things up in my room when I was a kid. Maybe this is a sign that my girls might actually want to go into design – This mommy can only hope! So, we’re switching things up a bit, and I’ve let the girls lead the direction of their design decisions.
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

Catholic statue of Mary holding baby Jesus defaced in NYC

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus was vandalized at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the second such attack in the borough in three days, officials said Monday. An employee of the diocese at 310 Prospect Park West first noticed the head of the baby Jesus was vandalized on Sunday, according to cops.
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Brooklyn, NYNorristown Times Herald

Julianna Margulies' frightening moment

Julianna Margulies had a "frightening moment" when she was asked to go to Steven Seagal's hotel room. The 54-year-old actress recalls being asked by a casting director to run a scene with the 'Under Siege' actor in his hotel room as Seagal was thrilled by Julianna's audition. She said: "It...
Brooklyn, NYuntappedcities.com

Meet The Sheep On Governors Island This Summer

It’s no secret that Governors Island is one of New York City’s must-visit summer places. Just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island offers art, biking, food, and other hands-on activities — and it just reopened! This summer, visitors to Governors Island are in for a rather unexpected treat: Five new sheep!