'This Has to Stop': Palestinian Rights Advocates Condemn Anti-Semitic Incidents in US

By Common Dreams
Common Dreams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalestinian rights advocates on Friday condemned recent reports of attacks on Jewish people, saying anti-Semitic violence is counter to the fight for freedom for Palestinians. Groups including If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) as well as individual Palestinian activists spoke out after video surfaced showing a group of men in accosting diners in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The video emerged amid reports of other attacks.

