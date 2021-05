It’s been a season that’s featured little success, but the Tigers said not so fast this weekend. After falling in Game 1, the Tigers bounced back with huge victories in Games 2 and 3 against a team that will probably host a super regional this year. No one on planet earth that is plugged into the College Baseball world saw this coming, including me. This is instantly the hallmark moment of this season, and one of the best series victories the Tigers have in their time in the SEC. To put the icing on the cake, they blew the Bulldogs out 16-8.