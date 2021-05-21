Phase III of Granville Athletic Park open to the public

OXFORD — After several years of hard work, Phase III of the Granville Athletic Park’s expansion finally opened to the public earlier this month.

Granville Athletic Park Director Raymond Allen said that the completion of the recent expansion has been a long time coming and expects one of Phase III’s most prominent additions in the six tennis courts to get plenty of use.

“People had been talking about [Phase III] for about four or five years,” Allen said. “The Oxford Tennis Association got behind it because there were not enough places to play and J.F. Webb’s courts needed some attention. Now both J.F. Webb and Granville Central will use these courts for their home matches.”

The 11 acres of land for Phase III were acquired by Granville County in 2013, which received grant funding for the amenities from organizations such as the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, the National Parks Service Land and Water Conservation Fund and the U.S. Tennis Association, among others.

Along with the tennis courts, Phase III of the Granville Athletic Park features sand volleyball pits along with an easily accessible playground that contains rubberized matting designed to protect children from injuries.

The expansion also includes more shelters, open green space, designated areas for cornhole boards as well as an additional quarter-mile to the Granville Athletic Park’s walking trail.

Allen said that the Phase III to the Granville Athletic Park is already becoming popular with local residents but said that he and his staff are still adjusting to performing regularly scheduled maintenance on the new areas.

“We’re trying to get into a rhythm with maintaining the grounds over there,” Allen said. “We had a lot of pollen fall during the spring but everything won’t be too hard to handle during the summer. However, we’re going to be keeping a close eye on things during the fall when the leaves start falling.”

With Phase III now completed, Allen does not envision any more expansions happening in the near future and is looking forward to watching local residents enjoy all of the different amenities now that COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.

“There’s still a little bit of room near the banks in case [Granville County] ever wanted to add something,” Allen said. “If that were to happen, I think it would be way down the line. I’ll probably be retired by then.”

An official ribbon-cutting to dedicate Phase III of the Granville Athletic Park will take place on July 24 at 9 a.m.