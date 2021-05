WARRENTON — N.C. Cooperative Extension is sponsoring a pair of virtual summer cooking camps for children in Warren and Vance counties. The Chef Boyardee Camp is a virtual camp scheduled June 8 through June 24 every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for children in Warren and Vance counties in third through fifth grade who desire to learn how to cook Italian cuisine and the importance of physical activity.