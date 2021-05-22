Kirkwood sweeps Iowa Lakes in the opening round of the ICCAC reginal tournament 

TEXAS - As the third round of the playoffs starts, we were treated to a matchup between Lake Travis and Round Rock, two of the top teams in the state. The game started off at a fast pace with both starting pitchers finding their groove early, making this one a pitcher's duel. Round Rock was able to scratch a few runs in the sixth to edge out Lake Travis 2-1. Overall, it was a fundamentally sound game and both teams battled until the final out.