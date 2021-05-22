Kirkwood sweeps Iowa Lakes in the opening round of the ICCAC reginal tournament
The Kirkwood baseball team swept Iowa Lakes on Saturday, May 8. The Eagles took both games 10-0 and then 8-0. It was a dominating performance for Kirkwood as outscored Iowa Lakes 10-0 and then 8-0 in both contests. However, in the second game the big story was Luke Llewellyn having a no hitter, which led to another a huge performance for the Kirkwood baseball team. The Eagles are now 36-19 overall and 30-12 in the conference.www.eaglevoice.com