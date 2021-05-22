How has farming changed the world?

Aarthi JanakiRaman, Research Manager, Chemicals and Advanced Materials at TechVision, Frost & Sullivan, argues that biofertilizers are a sustainable way ahead for agriculture. Modern agriculture is still increasingly dependent on synthetic inputs to ensure requisite yield and productivity. One of the widely used, in certain cases, abused inputs, are chemical or synthetic fertilisers. While various studies establish the fact that judicious use of synthetic inputs is acceptable, its adverse effects, in the long run, can’t be denied, the key one being the imbalance of the soil ecosystem, which can reduce yield and, in turn, increase the use of chemical inputs, resulting in a vicious cycle.