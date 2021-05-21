newsbreak-logo
Warrenton, NC

Preston E. Buckley

Henderson Daily Dispatch
 3 days ago

WARRENTON — Preston Edward Buckley, 91, of Buckley’s Lane in Warrenton, passed away on May 19, 2021, at Warren Hills Nursing. He was born in Huntingdon, Tennessee to Luther and Maria Parker Buckley. A graveside service will be held at 1 p,m, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Blacknall Cemetery. Viewing...

