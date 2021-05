A double-play without a force out in the top of the seventh and a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh were the major plays in a 1-0 win for the Florida Gators (43-9) over the South Florida Bulls (29-18). Center fielder Cheyenne Lindsey and third basemen Charla Echols were a part of both plays and the result is that the Gators are now 1-0 in the NCAA Regional and will be playing a 2 p.m. game on Saturday against the University of South Alabama in the winners’ bracket.