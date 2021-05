A defendant killed himself inside a North Dakota federal courtroom moments after being convicted by a jury, US Marshals have confirmed.The shocking incident took place inside Fargo’s Quentin Burdick Courthouse after the jury had returned a partial guilty verdict against the man on terrorizing-related charges, say officials.Witnesses said that the jury had left the courtroom, but that US District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others were still inside.North Dakota US Marshal Dallas Carlson said the man, who has not been named, had been armed with a sharp plastic object at the time of the incident.“He produced an edge[d] weapon...