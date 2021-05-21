Abbott: Fall Special Session For Legislature To Allocate Federal Pandemic Funds
Gov. Greg Abbott says state legislators can expect a special session this fall to allocate nearly 16-billion federal dollars in pandemic recovery money. Abbott emailed House members about the plan on Thursday evening. He was already planning to call a special session later this year for the Legislature to redraw Texas congressional districts. That task comes up every ten-years, after the national census is taken.www.kurv.com