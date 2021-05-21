Prairie Memories by Gary Heintz: Grandma is Always Right

My Grandma Heintz was a true matriarch, and we all knew better than to ever challenge her will, even in her declining years. The love, respect and reverence her children and grandchildren shared for her was on display this last weekend as we convened for the Heintz Cousins Reunion at the beautiful Oahe Wings and Walleyes Hunting Lodge just north of Akaska. We cousins, ranging from ages 52 to mid-70s, gathered to share memories of being a Heintz, of sitting at the feet of our parents many years ago, listening to them tell and retell stories of growing up in Harrold in hard times, of people and places that became part of Heintz lore. The few days together accomplished what we had hoped it would, namely to remind us of those special people who shaped our lives in a special little town on the prairie of South Dakota in a special time that we wish we could have back. Danny and Mike Heintz had not seen each other for almost 60 years, but the connection of family could not have been stronger than what they shared for two days.