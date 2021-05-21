newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Rooshine Launches New E-Commerce Platform for UK Customers

hawaiitelegraph.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSAU) ('Rooshine' or the 'Company'), an importer, distributor and seller of premium alcoholic spirits, is happy to announce the launch of its new E-Commerce site at DrinkRooshine.com. The Company has engaged AlphaGeek, a UK-Based end-to-end digital marketing firm in a multi-engagement partnership focused on ROI-based advertising and marketing as well as web-development. The aim of the partnership is to increase brand awareness and drive customer acquisition and retention through the use of targeted marketing across various social media platforms. This strategy will initially focus on the Company's two initial products: Rooshine First Mate Whisky and Rooshine Mutiny Spiced Rum, which can now be purchased at the following links available by customers across the UK:

www.hawaiitelegraph.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#E Commerce#Jamaica#Uk#Food Drink#Beverages#Brand Marketing#Digital Marketing#Digital Advertising#Brand Strategy#Digital Strategy#New E Commerce Platform#Drinkrooshine Com#Company#Alphageek#French#American#Rooshine Inc#Rooshine Customers#Launches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Economyfoodlogistics.com

Redwood Launches Open Digital Logistics Platform

Redwood Logistics says it is the first to create logistics platform as a service (LPaaS), tapping an open platform to mix and match various partners and technology to create a seamless digital supply chain operation, custom to the individual company's preferences. This new method, springing off of software as a service (SaaS) strategies, creates a single cohesive supply chain despite using different partners and platforms.
InternetThe Next Web

Robinhood launches a new platform for you to buy into IPOs

Trading app Robinhood has opened up a new platform for customers to buy shares of companies at their Initial Public Offering (IPO) price. The company said it wants to democratize Wall Street offerings with this new platform, which is called IPO Access:. The trading platform is also set to have...
Technologyfinextra.com

Digital financial advice platform Ignition launches in the UK

Ignition, the global provider of advice technology, has launched into the UK market offering digital advice solutions to enable its financial services clients to help people make better financial decisions. The Ignition engine is a white-label, multi-currency, bank grade digital financial advice platform that is compatible with the current legacy...
Economyaithority.com

Medallia Unveils New Developer and Mid-Market Customer Experience Platforms

Medallia Go, an out-of-the-box customer experience platform for mid-size brands, and the Medallia Developer Platform announced at Experience 21. Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced the launch of two new platforms, the Medallia Developer Platform and Medallia Go, an out-of-the-box customer experience platform for mid-size brands that is available now for select industries. Medallia Chief Product Officer Sarika Khanna previewed the new platforms in her technology keynote today at Experience 21.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Total Expert Launches Platform Capabilities to Drive Authentic Customer Relationships

Total Expert Launches Platform Capabilities to Drive Authentic Customer Relationships. Total Expert, the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for the financial services industry, today launched new capabilities to help financial institutions humanize sales and marketing outreach, and build stronger, long-lasting relationships with customers. Research shows that today’s financial services...
Businessverdictfoodservice.com

E-commerce platform Goldbelly secures $100m funding to scale operations

US-based food e-commerce platform Goldbelly has secured $100m in Series C funding round to scale its technology and operations as well as empower chefs and restaurants to reach new customers across the country. The funding round was led by Spectrum Equity with participation from existing investor Intel Capital. Spectrum Equity...
Carstravelmole.com

European campervan sharing platform launches in the UK

European motorhome and campervan sharing platform PaulCamper has expanded its reach and launched in the UK. Its new UK website is live at https://paulcamper.co.uk, offering holidaymakers more options for domestic road trips and campervan owners the chance to rent out their vehicles. Prospective campers can hire from as little as...
Internetstreetfightmag.com

Importance of “Performance Content” Grows alongside E-Commerce

When digital marketers think of content, they may think of Google Posts, basic SEO material, or thought leadership posts. But as e-commerce thrives, the most fundamental content to upgrade may be what digital marketing firm Jellyfish is calling “performance content.”. Performance content is so named because it refers to the...
Businessasiatechdaily.com

Moglix, Singapore’s e-commerce platform for industrial tools, secures $120m

Moglix, a Singapore-headquartered e-commerce platform for industrial tools and equipment, has announced raising $120 million as part of its latest Series E funding round. The funding round, which was co-anchored by Falcon Edge Capital and Harvard Management Company, takes the overall valuation of the company to $1 billion, minting it as a new unicorn.
Businesskamcity.com

Nisa Links Up With Online Shopping Platform

Nisa has become the latest convenience store group to sign an agreement with Jisp, the all-in-one shopping app. The partnership will offer home delivery, click & collect and scan & go solutions to almost 4,000 stores nationwide. Nisa will also be integrating with Jisp’s EPOS system to provide retailers with...
InternetForbes

Are NFTs The Future Of E-Commerce?

Age 21 Kamil Sattar Is The Founder & CEO of E-commerce Mentoring And A Leading Industry Expert Of Dropshipping. I'm sure you've heard the NFT market is taking off. For example, Grimes recently sold a round of NFTs for nearly $6 million. A LeBron James highlight garnered more than $200,000. In addition to this, the band Kings of Leon is releasing a new album in the form of an NFT. Even a piece of Banksy's artwork was turned into an NFT.
Businesspulse2.com

E-Commerce Platform Acquco Secures $160 Million

Acquco — a platform focused on acquiring third-party sellers on Amazon — announced recently that it has closed a $160 million Series A round. These are the details. Acquco — a platform focused on acquiring third-party sellers on Amazon — announced recently that it has closed a $160 million Series A round to fund its aggressive growth plans fueled by its unique operational edge and unparalleled understanding of Amazon. This funding round included participation from CoVenture, Singh Capital Partners, Crossbeam, and other notable investors like Aman Bhutani (GoDaddy CEO). And the proceeds will be used to scale its portfolio to over $500 million of revenue by 2022 and continue building its technology platform.
Worldtravelmole.com

New UK based cruise line to launch

The first new British cruise line for more than a decade has been unveiled and will commence operations in spring 2022. Ambassador Cruise Line will offer a premium-value cruise experience, sailing for the British market out of London Tilbury. It will focus primarily on the over 50's market with an...
Retailstreetfightmag.com

Commerce Content: A New Way to Connect with Customers Online

Big Tech is effectively eliminating advertisers’ ability to target, track, and measure ads outside of their walled gardens — brands will no longer have the ability to retarget consumers across their site visits, and data on performance will be extremely limited. Then, there’s Facebook, Google, and Amazon grabbing more than 90% of total new digital ad spend, giving them an uncontested green light to raise rates. Facebook’s average rates are now above $10 CPM. But what’s worse: Today’s consumer doesn’t trust or like interruptive ads, and that is starting to work against advertisers.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Bergio International to Acquire GearBubble, a Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Platform

(Left - Donald Wilson, CEO of GearBubble // Right - Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International) (Photo Credit: Bergio International) For the past four and a half years, GearBubble has processed over $130 million in sales, with over 5 million units sold, and currently has a positive bottom line. Their offering includes shirts, mugs, additional on-demand items, and most recently, jewelry, a product category they look forward to expanding. GearBubble is best known for its seamless eBay, Etsy, and Amazon integrations, which allow their millions of customers to effortlessly launch, scale, and find success in the e-commerce industry.
Drinkshawaiitelegraph.com

Rooshine Products Available for Purchase in UK Markets

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSAUD) ('Rooshine' or the 'Company'), an importer, distributor and seller of premium alcoholic spirits, is thrilled to announce that two Rooshine Brand Spirits are now available for purchase to customers in England, Scotland and Wales. Rooshine First Mate Whisky and Rooshine Mutiny Spiced Rum can now be purchased at the following links:
Restaurantschainstoreage.com

Grubhub provides small restaurants custom e-commerce features

Independent restaurants that partner with Grubhub have access to new commission-free digital design and marketing services. The on-demand delivery provider is introducing Grubhub Direct, a platform designed to help independent restaurants better compete online through commission-free online ordering and customer data. Grubhub Direct aids tasks such as developing and managing customized ordering websites, direct marketing, and collecting and analyzing customer data, without paying commission.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

As Brainbase Launches New Platforms, Artists Enjoy Greater IP Access

Los Angeles-based Brainbase, a company that helps brands monetize their intellectual property (IP), today launched two new online trademark filing and protection platforms that enable founders, creators, artists, designers and other professionals to quickly trademark and protect their IP–without a lawyer. Brainbase File enables seamless trademark registration through an API...
Technologyfi-magazine.com

New Platform Features from Outsell Increase Customer Retention

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Outsell announced two major updates to its Virtual Customer Engagement platform. The new features are Sales Defector Detection and Dealer Assignment Rules. The new AI-driven Sales Defector Detection content offers another way for dealerships to recapture revenue. This feature targets prior customers who’ve likely defected and bought elsewhere.
Economyitmunch.com

Commonwealth Bank & BigCommerce partner on e-commerce transformation

Australian multinational bank with business across New Zealand, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) partners with international ecommerce platform BigCommerce. Through this partnership, the bank says it will make it convenient for small, medium and large businesses to launch and flourish their online stores. Commonwealth Bank announced this partnership on May...