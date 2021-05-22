newsbreak-logo
Johnstown, PA

City loses only minority officer in dispute over illness, duties

By Russ O'Reilly roreilly@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unQvs_0a7gj8TP00
Retired Johnstown police officer Charles Jeffers (left) and former Johnstown police officer Tony Woodard discuss the manor of Mr. Woodard termination durng a walk through Johnstown Central Park on Thursday, May 20, 2021. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

Larry (Anthony) Woodard saw police beat up his friend in handcuffs when they were young, he said.

Those officers are gone, he said, and Woodard, 45, who is Black, grew up to become a Johnstown policeman.

Woodard and his wife, Kristin, would sometimes see people he had arrested out in public.

“They’ve said, ‘Hey, Officer Woodard, how are you?’ ” Kristin said. “I’d sit there and look at my husband and say, ‘You just arrested them, how are you still friends with them?’ and he said, ‘I treat them with respect, and it’s a relationship you have when you are a cop.’ ”

Looking back at the months before her husband’s career ended last year, Kristin said, she would have thought the City of Johnstown’s leadership would have supported him as she says it had done for other patrolmen.

“But it just wasn’t there,” she said.

Woodard resigned in December due to a progressive illness attacking his nervous system.

But the city’s leadership added to the pain along the way, said Charles Jeffers, a retired police officer and member of the Johnstown Police Advisory Board. Jeffers is also one of the few minority officers the city has had.

“He didn’t get the help he needed from the upper echelon of the city and the police department,” Jeffers said. “They wanted him gone, and that’s just telling it the way it is.”

‘Minority representation’

Jeffers said when Woodard’s ailment worsened, the city declined to assign Woodard to light duty. After some time off last year due to his illness, Woodard wasn’t allowed in the police building. The city said the reason was COVID-19 protocols, Jeffers said.

“They used that as an excuse – at least I thought it was an excuse,” he said. “They put a lot of pressure on that young man with his ailment. At one time, he didn’t have income. We (the police advisory board) had to fight to get him money to be able to live.”

Johnstown Police Advisory Board President Jeffrey Wilson said the group investigated a complaint filed by Woodard and consulted with the Johnstown Fraternal Order of Police, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

“The Johnstown City demographics show the minority population of the city of Johnstown should dictate that we have more minority representation on our police force and other city bodies, but unfortunately, we don’t, and history has proven that minorities have not always been given the best opportunity,” Wilson said.

“So when we were approached by Officer Woodard for help, we felt we needed to investigate the allegations he was making, and once we determined that we felt he was not being treated fairly, we did go to bat to give him advice on how he could negotiate with the city to receive more justice in his case.”

The Tribune-Democrat filed a Right-to-Know request for the grievance and related correspondence from the city. Whether access to those documents will be granted has not been determined.

Dan Zakraysek, president of Flood City FOP Lodge 86, said Woodard’s was one of two similar grievances about the city last year. The other grievance involved a white officer, Zakraysek said, to stress that it was not a racial issue with Woodard.

“The cases dealt with the city not paying light duty,” he said. “We (the FOP) said they (the City of Johnstown) had to give it to them.”

Under the recent police contract negotiations, the city changed terms involving light duty work, but last year when the grievances were filed, it was owed to the two officers, Zakraysek said.

‘Blame that on fate’

When Woodard was brought back for light duty, his illness flared up, preventing him from returning to work and exhausting his paid leave, Kristin said.

She said he was faced with an ultimatum from then-interim city manager John Trant to figure out whether he could work – or resign or be terminated. Woodard decided to resign.

Reached by phone, Trant declined to comment, saying it would be inappropriate for him to talk about personnel issues. Then-interim police chief Capt. Chad Miller did not respond to calls or an email request for comment.

Johnstown NAACP President Alan Cashaw said he was ready to follow the grievance through with his state leadership if needed.

“It seemed to be settled within the city,” he said.

Cashaw said he had no issue with Miller or Trant.

“Woodard’s underlying illness is more so why he had to leave the department,” Cashaw said. “The job has physical dynamics. If his health wouldn’t let that occur, I blame that on fate, not anyone standing in his way.”

Woodard’s condition was in flux, and all involved, including Woodard himself, were trying to figure it out, Cashaw said.

“His health was changing and progressing and not in a positive way,” Cashaw said. “I’m sure he made the best decision for him and his family.”

‘Everything fell apart’

Kristin said the city stayed within “gray areas” in regard to how they treated her husband.

“In the end, the resignation was credible because Anthony couldn’t do the job anymore,” she said. “But everything that led up to that... It was the most difficult time in my life.”

She said her husband was never part of “the good old boys” club.

“The officers there are wonderful, even now,” she said. “They check on him. But from that point up is where everything fell apart.”

Jeffers said Woodard was always one to speak up on his own behalf, and that did not endear him to city management.

“They don’t like people who stand up for themselves,” Jeffers said. “Tony was one that spoke up for himself. They don’t like that.”

Woodard declined to comment about leaving the force. Speaking in general terms, he said there were issues on which he and the city didn’t share common ground.

“If this illness wasn’t attached to me, I’d still be there and would be that thorn,” he said. “There’s things we didn’t see eye to eye on.”

History and trust

In the city of Johnstown where about 20% of the population is Black or multiracial, Woodard was a rare minority officer.

“The Johnstown Police Advisory Board represents all the citizens of Johnstown,” Wilson said. “But we also understand that we have a police force that is roughly 200 years old and has had only a total of approximately nine minority officers on the force.”

Jeffers was a JPD member for more than 47 years and was one of Woodard’s supervisors.

“He was very caring and honest,” Jeffers said. “His reports were outstanding and always done with detail. The people he dealt with highly respected him. People, especially now, tend not to trust a lot of officers.”

