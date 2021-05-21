newsbreak-logo
Business

Gratomic Provides Update on Covid-19 Exposure at Aukam

 2 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) wishes to report that, further to its press release of May 14, 2021, the employee who tested positive for Covid-19 continues to recover at home in isolation, without further complications of her health condition. She will be allowed to return to her duties after testing negative in the near future.

Businessmining-journal.com

Gratomic to resume today after COVID setback

The company had reported on May 14 an employee had tested positive as the country experienced a resurgence in cases. It said yesterday she was continuing to recover at home without further complications and would be allowed to return to duties after testing negative in the near future. However three...
New York City, NYpharmacytimes.com

Expert: COVID-19 Vaccinations Have ‘Elevated the Exposure of Clinical Pharmacists’

Nasir Iqbal, PharmD, Rphl, the director of pharmacy at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, discusses the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx. Pharmacy Times® interviewed Nasir Iqbal, PharmD, Rphl, the director of pharmacy at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, to discuss the coordination of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Millennial Precious Metals Corp. Strengthens Board and Management

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MPM) is pleased to announce today that Ms. Sara Heston has been appointed as a director of Millennial and that Mr. Eric Tremblay has been engaged as a technical advisor to the Company. Ms. Heston...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Skeena Announces Filing of Eskay Creek Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ('Skeena' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the independent NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') and Technical Report for the Eskay Creek gold-silver project ('Eskay Creek') as per the Company's news release dated April 7, 2021. A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Eskay project page of the Company's Website.
Armstrong County, PAleadertimes.com

COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

State agency also reports nine more confirmed coronavirus cases in the county The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health (PA DOH) website on Friday reported one additional COVID-19-related death in Armstrong County. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 138, as of yesterday’s production deadline, 45 of which have reportedly occurred at the county’s 10 longterm care […]
Public Healthusef.org

USEF COVID-19 Action Plan Update: To Provide Increased Flexibility in a Rapidly Changing Environment

Thank you for your patience as competition organizers across the country are transitioning to new COVID-19 protocols resulting from recent updates to CDC guidelines and federal, state, and local regulations. Close on the heels of the CDC amendments last Thursday, several states and local jurisdictions have announced upcoming changes which will be enacted over the next few weeks. USEF also issued a communication on Friday, May 14, to quickly adjust face-covering/mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals, pending a full update to the COVID-19 Action Plan.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SQI Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results And Announces Departure Of CEO And Appointment Of Interim CEO

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company")(TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a precision medicine company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative rapid diagnostic testing for healthcare professionals, patients and consumers worldwide, announced today that due to the unfortunate continued travel restrictions and inability to cross the US/Canadian border since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including the inability to predict when travel restrictions will end, Mr. Robert Chioini, Chief Executive Officer, is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Chioini's departure becomes effective at the close of business, however he will remain available to help the Company during its transition. SQI wishes Mr. Chioini well in his next endeavor. Mr .Chioini is also resigning as a director of the Company.
Public HealthPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Updated CDC Guidance for Fully Vaccinated; Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Updated CDC Guidance for Fully Vaccinated; Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

Liberty Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to C$6.2 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons detection company, is pleased to announce that due to significant market demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced brokered private placement from C$5 million to C$6.2 million. The upsized offering (the "Offering") will consist of up to 12,400,000 units of the Company (collectively, the "Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$6,200,000 (the "Offering"). Canaccord Genuity Corp. will act as lead agent (the "Lead Agent") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the "Agents").
BusinessBusiness Insider

Kneat Announces New Director, New Omnibus Plan, and Release Date Q1 Results

LIMERICK, Ireland, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV: KSI) ("Kneat or the company") is pleased to announce the election of accomplished executive, Mrs. Nutan Behki, to its Board of Directors, the adoption of its new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, and the release date for the company's first quarter financial results.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Huntington Announces C$5,000,000 Best Effort Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./. CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) ("Huntington" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners, to act as co-lead agents, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") for a marketed private placement of units ("HD Units") at a price of C$0.28 per HD Unit ("HD Offering Price") and flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of C$0.35 per FT Unit ("FT Offering Price"), for total gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 ("Offering"). Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), each of which will not qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each HD Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Critical Appointment Strengthens Management to Execute Aggressive Strategy. VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announces, effective immediately, the appointment of Mr. Chuck Zadlo as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Chuck has over 20 years of operations experience holding leadership positions at...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Murchison Minerals Enters Into Amended Option Agreement

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) announces that further to its press release on May 6, 2021 regarding the entering into of an option agreement (the 'Original Option Agreement') with Gestion Aline Leclerc Inc. (the 'Optionor') granting Murchison an option to earn 100% interest in 75 mineral claims covering 2,377 hectares (the 'Property Package'), it has entered into an amended option agreement (the 'Amended Option Agreement') with the Optionor whereby the parties agreed to: (i) in the event the Company wishes to satisfy up to $400,000 in option payments in common shares, use a price equal to the greater of $0.07 or the 20 day volume weighted average price of the common shares prior to the day the Company elects to satisfy such option payment; and (ii) remove the ability of the Company to pay the $1,000,000 re-purchase price of the 1% NSR through the issuance of common shares of the Company. All other terms of the Original Option Agreement remain the same.
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted claims management?

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered some long-lasting changes to the insurance industry as we know it. Challenges have come from all directions. The industry has been tasked with dealing with one of the most systemic loss-driving events of the past century, while at the same time trying to maintain the long-term sustainability of the industry amid a sustained low interest rate environment and a fast-changing risk landscape, dominated by increasingly intangible risks.
Public Healthalaskareporter.com

2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Yukon, no public exposure

There are two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yukon, according to Dr. Brendan Hanley, the chief medical officer of health, in a news release Tuesday. It brings the total number of cases to 84 in the territory. The news release says there is just one active case currently. Case...
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

How COVID-19 Influences Pharma’s Label Management Practices

The ongoing efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine across the globe have shed light on the globalization of pharma products and the varying regulatory standards that must be met in different countries before drugs and vaccines can be approved and delivered to patients. Label change requirements can be brought on by a range of factors, from new safety information to a technical change or spelling error, but they can cause significant bottlenecks for vaccine distribution in countries around the world. For example, Pfizer’s COVID vaccine recently encountered a labeling challenge of its own when vaccine vials were found to contain six doses rather than five. This changed the way states and countries were counting promised and highly coveted vaccine doses.
BusinessPosted by
HIT Consultant

Collective Health Raises $280M for Employer Health Benefits Platform

– Collective Health, a San Francisco, CA-based provider of an employer-sponsored health insurance platform announced $280 million of funding in a Series F round led by Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) along with existing investors DFJ Growth, Founders Fund, G Squared, Maverick Ventures, NEA, PFM Health Sciences, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, Sun Life, and others.
Technologyscitechdaily.com

Unlocking Blockchain ROI: Researchers Examine Opportunities and Limits

Blockchain has been one of the most hyped technologies of the past decade, predicted to lead a revolutionary change in the way businesses operate. Gartner estimates that it will generate $3.1 trillion in new business value by 2030, addressing the problems and opportunities of end-to-end information sharing. A new study from the Global Supply Chain Institute (GSCI) helps companies determine whether blockchain is right for them.
Small Businessazbigmedia.com

How small businesses can prepare for success in a post-pandemic world

There’s no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic impacted businesses of all sizes across the country, but none more so than small businesses. In recognition of Small Business Month in May, we wanted to take the opportunity to look more closely at the efforts to help small businesses recover post-pandemic. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the number of active business owners in the U.S. plummeted by 3.3 million or 22% from February to April 2020. The drop in active business owners was the largest on record, and losses to business activity were felt across nearly all industries.
Economytucsonpost.com

USTP hosts int'l confab on research, innovation, and investment

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, May 22--The University of the Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP) hosted the International Conference on Research, Innovation, and Investment (ICRII) on May 17-20, 2021 with the theme 'The Emerging Role of Research, Innovation, and Investment in a Disruptive World.'. ICRII is an annual gathering...