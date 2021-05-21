newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Charge Enterprises Secures $16.5 Million of Debt Financing

hawaiitelegraph.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced that it has received $16.5 million of debt financing from an institutional Investor. Proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of ANS Advanced Network Services, a turnkey provider of direct current power installation, 5G and small cell telecommunications services, along with ongoing operations. $5.5 million of the financing is convertible at $3 per share and matures in three years and the balance of $11.5 million is in the form of a senior secured non-convertible note that pays a coupon of 7.5% per annum and matures in 18 months. As part of the transaction, Charge issued the investors three-year warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,870,000 of its common stock at an exercise price of $4 per share.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Service#Debt Financing#Private Debt#Investment Banks#Capital Investment#Direct Investment#Ev#Crge#Charge Communications#Unified Communication#Mobile Network Operators#Mno#Charge Enterprises Inc#Charge Investment#Charge Infrastructure#Company#Portable Power Banks#Investors#Marketable Securities#Subsidiaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
New York City, NYdallassun.com

Charge Enterprises Files Application for Uplisting to Nasdaq

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it has submitted an initial application to list the company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The listing of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NavaDerm Secures Up To $30M In Debt Financing From CRG

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NavaDerm Partners, LLC ("NavaDerm" or the "Company"), a dermatology platform and portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a healthcare private equity firm based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced the completion of a financing with CRG, a healthcare investment firm. Dr. Roy...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Cell MedX Corp. Converts Debt to Shares, Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing, and Engages Investor Relations Consultants

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC) ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), a biotech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general health and wellness, is pleased to announce that on May 25, 2021, the Company issued 2,484,500 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on conversion of $496,900 the Company owed its debt holders under 6% demand notes payable and non-interest-bearing advances. In addition to issuance of the shares, the Debt holders agreed to forgive $32,677 in accrued interest.
New York City, NYhawaiitelegraph.com

Charge Enterprises May 2021 Shareholder Letter

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, issued an update to shareholders today:. To Our Valued Friends and Shareholders:. We hope that this finds you well and enjoying the warmer weather. We at Charge continue...
Aerospace & Defenseelectrive.com

Beta Technologies closes financing round with $368 million

After Beta Technologies received an order for the delivery of ten vertical take-off and landing electric air vehicles by the UPS subsidiary UPS Flight Forward at the beginning of April, the US manufacturer now reports the closing of a financing round for 368 million US dollars. According to Beta Technologies,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Clene Announces Plan To Expand Its Manufacturing Capacity Of CNM-Au8, Closing Of Up To $30 Million Debt Facility, And Financing Agreements For $9.25 Million At-the-Market Private Placement

SALT LAKE CITY, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using bioenergetic nanocatalysis, today announced that it is currently in negotiations to lease a 75,000 square foot facility in Elkton, Maryland, a few miles north of its current manufacturing site. Subject to the successful consummation of those negotiations, the site will be redeveloped to support Clene's unique manufacturing needs; this redevelopment will enable the Company to materially increase its manufacturing capacity preparatory to the expected data release in H1 2022 from its Phase 3 registration trial evaluating CNM-Au8 as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Businessthepaypers.com

Uncapped raises USD 80 mln for debt financing solutions

UK-based startup Uncapped has raised an USD 80 million funding round of debt and equity to launch a suite of banking services tailored to the needs of tech-driven companies. The startup plans to extend the model of giving companies a way to get their revenue upfront not just to SaaS companies but also to the sector of ecommerce. The round was led by Lakestar. Uncapped’s previous investors include All Iron Ventures, White Star Capital, Global Founders Capital, and Mouro Capital. The company plans to use the cash to move into the banking space, with new products and services. In 2021, the company began issuing Visa cards.
BusinessBusiness Insider

CareRx Closes $63.25 Million Subscription Receipt Financings

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today announced that it has closed its previously announced brokered and non-brokered equity financings of subscription receipts of the Company ("Subscription Receipts") for gross proceeds of approximately $63.25 million (the "Equity Financings").
Marketshedgeco.net

SEC Charges Additional Unregistered Broker Who Sold $10.8 Million in 1 Global Securities to Investors

(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced charges against an additional individual in connection with its ongoing investigation related to 1 Global Capital, LLC, a South Florida merchant cash advance company. The SEC previously charged 1 Global, its owner, and others with operating a fraudulent scheme to misappropriate millions of dollars from at least 3,600 investors. The SEC also previously charged nine of 1 Global’s top sales agents, for various registration violations.
Marketsinvesting.com

Coinbase to raise $1.25B via debt securities for institutional investors

Coinbase to raise $1.25B via debt securities for institutional investors. United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase seeks to raise $1.25 billion in funds through a proposed private offering for institutional buyers. Coinbase to raise $1.25B via debt securities for institutional investors.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Innovative Industrial Properties to Float $200 Million in Debt

It's capital-raising time for cannabis-centric real estate investment trust (REIT) Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR). The company announced it will float $200 million worth of senior notes to bolster its finances. Innovative has not yet provided the salient details of the notes, such as their interest rate and their maturity. It...
Economytheclevelandamerican.com

The legislature plans to allow a further $ 800 million in debt

Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya says the country has not yet exceeded 90% of its debt in terms of GDP, but according to the Federal Reserve, total public debt will reach a total of $ 22,978.91 million by March 2021. In the full session on the 4th of this month the...
Los Angeles, CAsocalTech.com

VideoAmp Lands $75M In Debt Financing

Los Angeles-based VideoAmp, a developer of software used to manage advertising across linear TV, streaming and digital media, says it has raised $50M in a debt financing. The funding came from Capital IP. Terms of that debt were not announced, however, VideoAmp said the non-dilutive funding also gives it the ability to draw up to $25M more in further financing. VideoAmp is led by co-founder and CEO Ross mcCray. The company said the new funding will gotwards hiring executives, and to expand its sales, client success, and engineering teams. VideoAmp said its technology is an alternative to the legacy model of television measurement, using set-top-box and other data to accurately measure media on an impression level, with technological guarantees, while adhering to privacy guidelines and state laws.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Secfi Secures $150M Investment Facility For Stock Option Financing Platform

Secfi, a pre-wealth management platform, has secured a second investment facility from Serengeti Asset Management for $150 million. What Happened: Secfi provides equity planning tools that help private company shareholders and professional advisors make better decisions for their equity, from offer to IPO. Presently, the company works with employees from...
San Francisco, CAucsf.edu

Soteria Launches with $42 Million in Series A Financing

Soteria Biotherapeutics, Inc. a privately-held, immuno-oncology company focused on developing a next generation of switchable bispecific T-cell engagers to treat patients with solid tumor cancers, today announced a $42 million Series A financing led by Roche Venture Fund and 5AM Ventures with participation from other leading investors, including M Ventures, Novartis Venture Fund and Alexandria Venture Investments.