Which teams will close out the draft on a high note? In this Day 3 2021 NFL Mock Draft, we give our shot at predicting the final results. The Day 3 picks in the NFL Draft encompass over half of the entire draft board. Finding value with earlier picks is necessary for teams, but Day 3 can also be a mechanism for furthering success. There are always hidden gems to find, and developmental prospects to add, and athletic specimens to mold. And it’s a tired argument, but yes — the best QB in NFL history also went on Day 3. The later rounds don’t always get their due, but today is their day. In this Day 3 2021 NFL Mock Draft, we examine the possibilities that remain on the table.