Ohio State

Evening Briefing: Trump plans to visit Ohio, Ohio case rate drops below 100, Cedar Point changes mask mandate and dating apps add COVID vaccine feature

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening, Ohio. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Another mild and dry night ahead with lows mostly in the 60s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 80s. A weak cold front on Sunday will bring in some scattered rain showers mainly to northern Ohio.

