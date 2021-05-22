newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelsea, MI

3 Top Courses to Try in CHELSEA, MI

mapquest.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrying to grab a round of 9 holes in CHELSEA? In this overview I explain some of the most exciting links in CHELSEA, MI for your group to play. Inverness Country Club is a great course to begin your time at courses around CHELSEA. With a 4.3 star rating, the course boasts an outing worth you and your friends’ morning. How about we note some of the club’s figures so you know what to expect. 8 tees, of which there are 3 women’s tees and 5 men’s. These have an avg. total slope rating around 126.

www.mapquest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chelsea, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Chelsea, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Courses#Slope Rating#Men#Star#Greens#Women#Statistics#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Chelsea, MIDetroit News

Leicester wins FA Cup for first time, beating Chelsea 1-0

London — Youri Tielemans was preparing for the FA Cup final on Saturday when he received a text message with a clear instruction: Aim for the top corner. When the ball landed at the Leicester midfielder’s feet, 63 minutes into the 140th final, a powerful shot from 30 meters was aimed just where he had been advised.
Chelsea, MIwtvbam.com

Soccer-Chelsea’s Kirby named FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year

(Reuters) – Chelsea forward Fran Kirby was on Friday named the Football Writers’ Association’s Women’s Footballer of the Year, making her the first player to win the award twice. The 27-year-old Kirby, who was the inaugural winner of the honour in 2018, scored 25 goals and provided 18 assists in...
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Monitors Open Season at Timber Town May 15

(Chelsea Update would like to thank “Honest Jon” Van Hoek for the information in this story.) The Chelsea Monitors, brave practitioners of the national pastime of “base ball,” begin our 11th season of play on Saturday, May 15. We invite you to come be a part of the fun. Help...
Chelsea, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Girls Track Wins SEC White Finals, Boys Third

The Dexter girls’ track team had an impressive showing at the SEC White Finals at Lincoln Friday coming home with a first-place finish and a second-place finish in the final overall league standings. The Lady Dreads finished with a score of 153, beating out dual meet champion Chelsea with 133.5.
Chelsea, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Boys' Track and Field Second in SEC White

The Chelsea boys track team finished second overall on the season after a second place finish at the SEC White Finals at Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday. The Bulldogs finished wiith 130 points in the meet that was won easily by Pinckney with 165.5. Chelsea finished second in the dual meets and...
Chelsea, MIPosted by
MLive

How to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal (5/12/21) -- English Premier League | Channel, Watch, Stream

With only a couple of games left in the English Premier League season, Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC meet for a Wednesday match with implications for the home club. Chelsea is currently sitting fourth in the Premier League standings, right on the edge of qualifying for this year’s UEFA Champions League. They are six points ahead of fifth-place West Ham, with both clubs having three matches left in the season. A win over Arsenal today will secure Chelsea a spot in the Champions League, and, for the time being, place them ahead of Leicester City for third in the Premier League.
Chelsea, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Golfers Clip Dexter to Move Atop SEC White Standings

The Chelsea and Dexter golf teams both have been burning up the courses lately, but it was the Bulldogs who came out on top Wednesday by besting the Dreadnaughts 152-160 at Adrian. The Bulldogs also defeated Adrian 152-187 and Lincoln 152-209. Dexter fell to the Bulldogs, but downed Adrian 160-187,...
Chelsea, MIwincountry.com

Soccer-Premier League talking points

(Reuters) – Talking Points from the Premier League weekend:. Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City made sure City’s title celebrations remained on hold but perhaps more importantly sent out a message to Pep Guardiola’s side for the Champions League final and next season’s title race. Surprisingly, Guardiola made wholesale changes...
Chelsea, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Tennis Dominates in Three Wins

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team showed why it is ranked seventh in Division three after sweeping three matches 8-0 this week. The Bulldogs opened the week by taking down Pinckney and only lost three games in the eight matches played. Picking up 6-0, 6-0, wins were Amanda Dosey at one-singles,...
Chelsea, MIBikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Chelsea, Michigan

Photo submitted by Chris Standley, “Had my first long ride on my new Bokeh last week. These were at the DTE Trail in Chelsea, Michigan.”. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Chelsea, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Baseball Sweeps Manchester

Coming off a three game sweep at the hands of Dexter in which the offense could not get going, the Chelsea baseball team picked up an 11-4, 11-1 doubleheader sweep of Manchester Saturday. Trenton Hill had a huge game going 4-4 with an RBI and four runs scored in the...
Chelsea, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea freshman basketball player getting attention from the next level

Still only a freshman at Chelsea High School, Leila Wells is already achieving at a high level on the basketball court. This has gotten the attention of some college basketball programs, and there’s probably more to come. So far she’s received college offers from West Virginia University, University of Pittsburgh...
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Boys Track and Field Ties Dexter

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Eric Swager for the information in this story.) Tuesday night, the Chelsea boys track and field team tied Dexter 68.5-68.5, which is a rare happening. It always seems that the Dexter/Chelsea rivalry comes down to the last event, and it did again this year.