3 Top Courses to Try in CHELSEA, MI

Trying to grab a round of 9 holes in CHELSEA? In this overview I explain some of the most exciting links in CHELSEA, MI for your group to play. Inverness Country Club is a great course to begin your time at courses around CHELSEA. With a 4.3 star rating, the course boasts an outing worth you and your friends’ morning. How about we note some of the club’s figures so you know what to expect. 8 tees, of which there are 3 women’s tees and 5 men’s. These have an avg. total slope rating around 126.