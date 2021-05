Over one year into the COVID-19 pandemic’s disastrous effects on the United States and the world, it is crucial to assess how we as a country can continue to pursue a path toward national restoration. However, we must not be insular in this process, only looking inward at our all too polarized domestic political environment. Instead, we should also recognize that we will become a stronger and more just country serving all our citizens by strengthening our economic and national security interests with our partners and allies. Accordingly, one of the opportunities we should seize is to embrace our relations with our nearest neighbors of Mexico and Canada and create a more prosperous North America thereby enhancing the United States’ domestic and global potential.