Families Of Missing People Worry New Law Could Complicate Searches In Mexico

Thousands of mothers of people missing in Mexico protested Monday to demand the authorities find their children, victims of the violence and impunity that plagues the country. "There's nothing to celebrate. Where are our children?" said Yolanda Moran, who attended the Mother's Day march in Mexico City in her wheelchair. "We mothers have come to remind the authorities that they need to look for them," the 77-year-old said. She carried a large photograph of her son, Dan Jeremeel Fernandez, who disappeared on December 19, 2008 in the northern city of Torreon at the age of 35.