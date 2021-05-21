newsbreak-logo
Families Of Missing People Worry New Law Could Complicate Searches In Mexico

By Murphy Woodhouse
Fronteras Desk
 3 days ago

Dozens of groups across Mexico are dedicated to searching for the remains of missing loved ones. Some worry that a new law could make that hard work even harder. Members of the Movement for our Disappeared in Mexico had asked Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to veto the measure. They fear it could curtail the role of the Mexican Attorney General’s Office in the National System for the Search for Missing People, which — along with other changes — they say could complicate the work of searching groups.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Searching Groups#Attorney General#Obrador#Worry
