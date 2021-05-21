NHL News: John Tavares, Travis Green, and the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery Odds

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleLuke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe confirms that John Tavares suffered a concussion last night. Leafs PR: Statement from the Maple Leafs regarding Tavares. “Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been discharged from the hospital this morning. He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael’s Hospital and the club’s medical director. He was kept overnight for observation and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team physicians. Tavares will be out indefinitely.”

www.chatsports.com
NHLNHL

Mailbag: Toews' status for Blackhawks next season, Flames offseason

Here is the May 5 edition of the mailbag. Each week, an NHL.com writer will answer your questions asked using #OvertheBoards. Do you think Jonathan Toews will return to the Chicago Blackhawks next season? What do you feel is the team's biggest roster need? -- @35DarrenLewis. I believe we'll see...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Nazem Kadri Trade Talk, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is upset with a couple of media outlets in the Toronto area for the way they covered the John Tavares injury, plus there are updates on the player’s condition. Vancouver Canucks’ GM Jim Benning talks possible buyouts in the offseason and could the Colorado Avalanche look to trade Nazem Kadri after his latest suspension proved he’s unreliable come playoff time?
NHLgananoquereporter.com

Canucks vs. Senators recap: Tired team runs out of gas

This afternoon, Thatcher Demko is making his second start for the Vancouver Canucks since the team returned to action 10 days ago after a COVID-19 outbreak that saw most players fall ill. 5:01 p.m. And that’s it. The Canucks have lost three of four to the Senators. 4:58 p.m. Brandon...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Justin Bourne on Travis Green backing his players and J.T. Miller's frustration

Josh Bell on U18 World Championship and 2021 NHL Draft class. Director of Content & Eastern Canada/Crossover Scout for FC Hockey Josh Bell joins Scott and Karen to talk about the U18 World Championship, the chances of Brandt Clarke going first overall in the 2021 NHL Draft and Luke Hughes as one of the most improved players in this year's Draft class.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canucks unable to overcome physical, mental fatigue in loss to Senators

The Vancouver Canucks were trying to catch the Montreal Canadiens, but instead have reeled in the Ottawa Senators. Starting an unprecedented 14 games in 22 nights, and just six games into their return from a COVID-19 crisis, the Canucks’ 6-3 loss Wednesday to the Ottawa Senators sure felt like the end of something.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Coaching Notes: Tocchet, Green, Brind’Amour

It seems that Rick Tocchet’s days as the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes could be numbered. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that there is growing speculation that Tocchet and the ’Yotes will part ways this off-season. Tocchet’s contract expires at the end of the season and Dreger does not believe that it will be extended. If not for the NHL’s expanded playoff structure last season, Tocchet would have failed to make the playoffs in each of his four seasons as the bench boss in Arizona. The team was statistically eliminated from contention this season with last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings, marking the end of what at one time looked like a promising playoff push. However, this is the third consecutive season that the ’Yotes have remained in the playoff picture until the very end of the season. Last year, it earned them a play-in series berth which the team turned into an upset win over the Nashville Predators and a first-round match-up with the Colorado Avalanche. Considering that Tocchet took over a team that finished last in the Pacific Division in his first season, three years of fringe contention and a play-in series win is far from failure for the veteran coach. Dreger does not definitively state that the separation is a unilateral decision by Arizona and it could be that this is an amicable breakup coming between Tocchet and the team. A highly-regarded assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins before joining the Coyotes, Tocchet should have no problem finding a job this summer and it could be that both sides equally want a fresh start.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Hoglander scores 2; Canucks beat the Jets but are eliminated from playoffs

I give the Vancouver Canucks a lot of credit for seeing their faint playoff hopes disappear midway through Monday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets, but still stay focused enough to earn the win. "Missing the playoffs, it's never fun," admitted Bo Horvat after the game. "That's what you play...
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ben Hutton: Absent from practice

Hutton missed practice Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News. As such, he is presumably dealing with an undisclosed injury. Hutton has been with the Maple Leafs since mid-April, appearing in four games and getting scratched for three others. Healthy scratches normally take the ice at practice, which suggests Hutton might be injured. Nonetheless, his five points in 38 games this year don't make him an attractive fantasy asset, so poolies won't be missing much if he sits out Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash: Full practice participant Sunday

Nash (knee) centered the third line at practice Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. Nash remains on long-term injured reserve after having missed the last 18 games of the season, but it looks like he's ready to return for Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday. Interested fantasy managers should watch for his formal activation before rolling with him on their virtual squads.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Practices on top line

Hyman (knee) practiced on the top line and first power-play unit Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic. Hyman missed the last 11 games of the season and is currently on long-term injured reserve, but this news bodes well for his chances to return for Game 1 on Thursday against Montreal. Before that happens, he'll need to be formally activated from IR, so look for that news later in the week.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Don Taylor on Travis Green's fit with the Canucks

CHEK TV’s Don Taylor stops by to discuss the Jack Eichel situation, and Travis Green’s never-ending contract negotiation. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates. Listen. Don...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Does the Travis Green uncertainty mean Jim Benning's job is in jeopardy?

If you're committed to watching the Vancouver Canucks play out the string, I hope your schedule is flexible. With the Stanley Cup Playoffs set to kick off on Saturday, the Canucks have been assigned some creative game times for their final games of the season. Thursday's matchup against the Flames...
NHLchatsports.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs Should Not Play Riley Nash

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 13: Pierre Engvall #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on April 13, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Flames defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Toronto Maple...
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Zach Bogosian: Receives medical clearance

Bogosion (shoulder) has been medically cleared to play, Darren Dreger of TSN.ca reports. Bogosian will still need to be taken off IR before he can suit up in game action, but he now has a realistic chance to return for Thursday's Game 1 against the Canadiens if he's able to shake off the rust in practice. Whether Toronto will choose to insert him into the lineup right away is a different story.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Sent to AHL

Sabourin (undisclosed) has been loaned to AHL Toronto. Sabourin's still on LTIR, so perhaps he's being sent down for a quick conditioning stint ahead of the Maple Leafs' playoff run, which begins Thursday against the Canadiens.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

WDYTT: Should the Canucks bring Travis Green back next year?

Welcome back to WDYTT, the only hockey column on the internet that never needs a contract extension. With the Vancouver Canucks now officially eliminated from playoff contention, most in the fanbase have begun to shift their gaze toward the offseason — even with five games left to go in the regular season.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canucks managing their way through ‘minor hockey’ schedule: Bo Horvat

Everyone knows this is going to be a lot of hockey. Bo Horvat put the Vancouver Canucks’ schedule in terms from his own personal experience: Playing hockey as a kid. But even then, he said before Wednesday’s game he couldn’t think of an example in his past where he had played as many games as the team is about to play: 14 games in 21 days.