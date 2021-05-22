newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

UMass Dartmouth Reinstates Two of Eight Cut Sports, Including Women’s Swimming

By Matthew De George
SwimInfo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUMass Dartmouth has reversed course on his plan to cut the women’s swimming and diving team, reinstating it along with women’s tennis. The school last July announced it would cut eight of its 25 varsity programs: women’s equestrian, men’s golf, men’s lacrosse, co-ed sailing, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s tennis. Following a review, they have decided to reinstate women’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis. Despite the reprieve for the women, the men’s swimming and diving program will still be discontinued.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Umass Dartmouth#Reinstatement#Athletic Director#Undergraduate Women#Sports Director#Eight Cut Sports#Administration Finance#The University#Co Ed Sailing#Student Athletes#Diving#Men#Vice Chancellor#Scheduling#Demographics#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Swimming & Surfingjerryratcliffe.com

Madden, Walsh, DeSorbo take top VaSID Women’s Swimming & Diving honors

Senior Paige Madden, freshman Alex Walsh and head coach Todd DeSorbo take top Women’s Swimming & Diving honors from the Virginia Sports Information Directors. Madden (Mobile, Ala.) was named Swimmer of the Year, Walsh (Nashville, Tenn.) earned Rookie Swimmer of the Year and DeSorbo was selected as Coach of the Year. Virginia also had 16 first team honors.
WNBAanbmedia.com

Sport Bigs Debuts Toys Dedicated to Women’s Sports

New toy company Sport Bigs is celebrating female athletes by launching a line of talking toys dedicated to women’s sports. The line includes 18-inch plush celebrating only women’s sports and inspired by famous athletes. Sport Bigs will direct portions of proceeds from the toys into women’s sport sponsorships, athlete compensation,...
Swimming & Surfingrowingnews.com

Stanford Men’s Rowing, Women’s Lightweight Rowing Reinstated

The Stanford Athletic Department announced that the 11 varsity sports programs — including men’s rowing and women’s lightweight rowing — it planned to cut will be reinstated. The announcement comes nearly 10 months of hard-fought battles, including two lawsuits, orchestrated by student-athletes and other stakeholders. “We have new optimism based...
Los Angeles, CAdailybruin.com

UCLA women’s tennis sweeps Georgia Tech to secure spot in Elite Eight

The Bruins have yet to drop a point in their NCAA run. No. 4 seed UCLA women’s tennis (22-4, 10-0 Pac-12) swept its third consecutive NCAA tournament match, defeating No. 13 seed Georgia Tech (20-11, 8-5 ACC) 4-0 in the Sweet 16 in Orlando, Florida. The win comes after 4-0 sweeps of Grand Canyon and Texas Tech in rounds one and two of the tournament, both at the Los Angeles Tennis Center.
Richmond, VAthecollegianur.com

Spider Sports Recap: 2021 women’s lacrosse spring season

The University of Richmond women’s lacrosse spring 2021 season has been nothing short of memorable. After 11 months of no competition, the Spiders opened up their season with a 19-10 win over Radford. The following week, they battled UVA and suffered a tough loss 16-10. Since losing to UVA, the team has been unstoppable, earning five straight wins.
TennisPosted by
WTXL ABC 27 News

Women’s Tennis Falls In Elite Eight

One of the most successful seasons in FSU women’s tennis program history came to a close Wednesday afternoon. The seventh-seeded Seminoles dropped their NCAA quarterfinal match 4-0 to No. 2 Texas to end the squad’s run at the NCAA Tournament. For FSU, the Elite Eight appearance was the second in the last three tournaments and equaled the best finish in school history. “I am just so proud of this group and the season they created for themselves and for our program during some of the most troubling times in our history,” said FSU Head Coach Jen Hyde. “It was through sheer commitment to this program, to one another, to this team, to wanting to take advantage of being a part of this great group, knowing we could succeed. I am grateful for their maturity and how they led this program. “Today is a rough day but there are so many things to be so proud of. To put ourselves on this stage, as we have consistently the last few years, Florida State tennis is a program to be reckoned with.” For just the second time in the last 12 matches, FSU was unable to secure the doubles point. Petra Hule and Giulia Pairone got the Seminoles off to the start they were seeking on court three with a 6-3 win but Texas closed out on both courts one and two to take the 1-0 lead. “Doubles was critical,” said Hyde. “There were a couple of big points, if we can snag those, there were two deuce points that would have made a significant difference in that match. We came out on the other side of it today sometimes that happens. We were close.” Facing four players all ranked in the top 76 in singles on the first four lines, Florida State knew it would have its work cut out to take points on four courts. After dropping the first set on all six courts, the Seminoles showed their maturity and fight to force third sets on three of four remaining courts after falling behind 3-0 but in the end, FSU was unable to pull out of the early hole. “We ran out of time a little bit,” said Hyde. “We had a pretty good push there in the second sets with 3, 4, 5 and 6. There is all fight and no fold in this team. They knew for us to win today it was probably going to be a full three sets across the board. Credit to Texas. They did a really good job jumping out to those early leads and it is tough playing from behind in the Elite Eight. “We hung in there and we fought. We talked about leaving it all out there and there is no question in my mind this team left it out there today as they did all season up to the last ball that was struck. I couldn’t have asked any more of these young ladies.” For more information about the 2021 FSU women’s tennis team, follow us on social at FSUWTennis (IG) and @FSU_WTennis (TW) and log on to Seminoles.com.
Collegesmassachusetts.edu

UMass Dartmouth expands Commencement Weekend

With statewide COVID-19 restrictions lifted on May 29, the University will hold larger ceremonies and host up to 6 guests for each graduate. As we’ve learned countless times over the past year, things change quickly. Commencement went virtual. Then conditions improved so we could celebrate on campus with limited capacity. With Governor Baker’s recent announcement that statewide COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on May 29, UMass Dartmouth will be able to hold larger Commencement ceremonies and host up to 6 guests for each graduating student. We are excited to welcome more of your friends and family to cheer you on as you cross the stage.
Stanford, CANBC San Diego

Stanford Reinstates 11 Varsity Sports Targeted to be Cut This Year

Stanford University said Tuesday it will continue to support 11 varsity sports programs it had targeted to cut by the end of this academic year, according to the group 36 Sports Strong, which had petitioned against dropping the teams. University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne notified the group Tuesday, saying in essence...
Dartmouth, MAnewbedfordguide.com

UMass Dartmouth student named to Massachusetts Department of Higher Education “29 Who Shine”

Education champion, Maggie Sullivan ‘21, honored on May 13 in virtual State House ceremony. Maggie Sullivan ’21, of West Roxbury, Massachusetts was celebrated by Governor Charlie Baker at a virtual ceremony as a “29 Who Shine Award” recipient. The Massachusetts Department of Higher Education award honors 29 outstanding students, one from each public institution, in the Class of 2021. Sullivan, who is majoring in Political Science and minoring in Leadership and Civic Engagement with a 4.0 GPA, was chosen for this prestigious student award for her work increasing the educational aspirations of students in SouthCoast communities.
Stony Brook, NYstonybrook.edu

Women’s Lacrosse Makes the Elite Eight with Win over Rutgers

The Stony Brook University women’s lacrosse team advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division I tournament for the third time in the last four years, riding a record-setting performance from Taryn Ohlmiller to a dominant, 20-8 victory over Rutgers at LaValle Stadium on May 16. Ohlmiller scored four...
Stanford, CASFGate

Stanford Faces Two Lawsuits for Decision to Cut Sports

Athletes at Stanford filed a pair of lawsuits against the university Wednesday in a last-ditch effort to force it to reinstate most of the 11 sports it is axing at the end of the current school year. One suit, filed by eight athletes, is claiming fraud and breach of contract,...
Tallulah Falls, GAsky963.com

TFS to offer Sports Camps and Swim Activities

E. Lane Gresham, Director of Communications and Media at Tallulah Falls School (TFS) reports with the opening of the new natatorium, TFS is adding swimming activities to its traditional summer sports camps. Sports camps include baseball, volleyball, tennis [boys and girls] and soccer [boys and girls]. Beginner swim lessons, a competitive swim team and a one-day swim clinic are all on the calendar for children/youth interested in learning the basics, refining skills or practicing for competition. For more information, visit tallulahfalls.org/camps.
Chicago, ILDiverse: Issues in Higher Educatio

Women in Sports Leadership: A Q&A with the Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director at Chicago State University

What are your responsibilities in your role at Chicago State?. My role at Chicago State is vast but I primarily oversee all of the Chicago State athletics external facing units which include communications, marketing, ticketing and sales, corporate sponsorships and fundraising. I also serve as sports administrator for several of...
Sportsdartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Women Kick Off Weekend at ECAC Championship Meet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Dartmouth women's outdoor track & field team continued its season Saturday at the ECAC Championship held at American International's John G. Hoyt '52 Track & Field Complex. The early highlight of the day came from Anya Hirschfeld and her second-place finish in the 1500m. Hirschfeld crossed...