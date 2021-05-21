Government school students in Punjab to get free uniforms at home: School education minister Vijay Inder Singla

Rs. 80.92 crore sanctioned for distribution of free uniforms to 13,48,632 students: Vijay Inder Singla. Chandigarh : Punjab School Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that as many as 13,48,632 government school students will be receiving free uniforms at their homes for the academic session i.e. 2021-22 as grants of Rs. 80.92 crore have been released by the education department. The cabinet minister said after sanctioning the required grant, detailed directions have also been issued to all district education officers for the proper arrangements of the uniforms and have also been asked to precisely follow the safety protocol while distributing uniforms to students. He added that the funds will be credited to the School Management Committees (SMCs) for the purchase of uniforms.