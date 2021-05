Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a shot-for-shot remake of the first three games in the franchise. Since the special edition's announcement months ago, it's been hard to avoid the overwhelming hype surrounding the revival of BioWare's flagship sci-fi series. It's no secret that loyal fans have held fast to the hope that an updated version of the games would see a release in the future. Now, having finally got our wish, I can't shake the nagging voice in the back of my brain.