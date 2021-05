With a recent string of warmer days, it's been easy to get lost in thoughts of all the fun things that are in store for everyone this summer in Maine. From beaches to backyard gatherings, happy hours to amusement parks, people are staring to get excited for life to feel "normal" again in 2021. Unfortunately, some of that normalcy may have to be put on hold as seasonal resorts, restaurants and amusement parks have all been running into the same substantial problem, staffing. And the problem has gotten so troublesome, Funtown/Splashtown USA in Saco has decided to make some serious changes to their summer schedule by closing Monday and Tuesday each week to preserve the safety of the park and the energy of their existing staff.