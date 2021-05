If you’ve been waiting for Addison Rae’s debut album to drop, get excited. It’s coming so soon. In a May 19 interview with E!, the star shared so many juicy details about her upcoming release. Get this: Addison Rae said her new album is inspired by her relationship with Bryce Hall (at least in part), who she dated from November 2020 to March 2021. Their breakup is still fresh on her mind, so Rae couldn’t help but use it to fuel her songwriting process.