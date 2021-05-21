newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple CEO faces tough questions about app store competition

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer
newsitem.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as the best way to serve and protect iPhone users, but he faced tough questions about competition issues from a judge Friday about allegations he oversees an illegal monopoly. The rare...

www.newsitem.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Mobile App#App Store#Iphone Users#Mobile Video#Ap#Associated Press#Competition Issues#Tough Questions#Faces#Maker#Company#Ceo#Executives#Epic Games#Calif#San Ramon#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Technologydvrplayground.com

Tim Cook CEO of Apple says threat profile of iPhone justifies App Store.

A government judge on Friday barbecued Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook about whether the iPhone producer’s App Store benefits from engineers, for example, “Fortnite” creator Epic Games are legitimized and whether Apple faces any genuine cutthroat strain to change its methodologies. Cook affirmed for over two hours in Oakland,...
Oakland, CAfreenews.live

Apple CEO testifies in Epic Games antitrust lawsuit

Tim Cook argued that the company’s policy is that users “buying an iPhone, get a full-fledged ecosystem.”. Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in an Oakland, California, court on Epic Games ‘ antitrust lawsuit against his corporation. The Associated Press reported this. The plaintiff’s representative accused the App Store of not...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Judge takes Apple boss Tim Cook in the App Store process in the mangle

In the app store process between Apple and the game company Epic, the judge in charge raised doubts about parts of the iPhone Group’s business model. Among other things, during the statement by Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday, she questioned the rule that developers are not allowed to point out to users that their digital products are cheaper to buy outside the app store. She also raised the question of whether it is justified that Apple continuously collects a fee on developer income.
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Tim Cook faced tough questions as testimony wrapped up in Epic v. Apple trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook closed out three weeks of testimony in the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial on Friday. As with so many other parts of the trial, Cook’s testimony was an interesting look into the way Apple operates. It also led to tense questions from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers about the company’s business model. The Verge has a full rundown of the exchange if you want to read it word-for-word.
Technologythecherawchronicle.com

‘Apple app store policy is essential for security’

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, says there is currently an unacceptable amount of malware targeting the Mac operating system. It will now be worse than iOS on iPhones and iPads. CNBS said the statement was part of Federigh’s testimony in Epic Games’ lawsuit against Apple in...
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

Why Some of Apple’s Apps Have Hidden File Sizes in the App Store

Fun fact, if you go to the App Store right now and search for a first-party Apple app and you scroll down to view its information, you’ll see there’s no information about its size. No, that’s not a glitch. It’s actually made like this by design. But why does that happen? Well, the answer is pretty simple, although you might not like it entirely.
Cell PhonesVoice of America

App Store Would Be 'Toxic' Mess Without Control, Apple CEO Says

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple's online marketplace would become a "toxic" mess if the iPhone maker were forced to allow third-party apps without reviewing them, chief executive Tim Cook said in testimony at a high-stakes trial challenging the company's tight control of its platform. Cook, the last scheduled witness in the...
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies in Epic Games trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook is the third senior-level executive to testifies in the ongoing trial with Epic Games. Following testimonies from Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi, Cook took the stand on Friday. Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:. Cook has been sworn in and is recapping his role at Apple, his education,...
BusinessPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

As Apple's Tim Cook Testifies, The Judge Creates The Day's Most Dramatic Moment

CEO Tim Cook defended Apple on the witness stand on Friday in a trial playing out in Oakland, Calif. Epic Games, which is suing Apple, accuses it of being an illegal monopoly. For the first time, the CEO of the world's most valuable company defended that company in court. Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in a lawsuit that centers on a key feature of iPhones and iPads - the App Store. The maker of the hit video game Fortnite says the way Apple runs its App Store hurts consumers and drives out competition. NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn has been covering the federal trial in Oakland and joins us now. And, of course, Bobby, we should note Apple is among NPR's financial supporters. And let's start with the courthouse itself, though. What was the scene like there?
BusinessFortune

Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies in antitrust case by emphasizing app store’s security

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as a way to keep things simple for customers while protecting them against security threats and privacy intrusions during Friday testimony denying allegations he has been running an illegal monopoly.