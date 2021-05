THORNVILLE- This year’s challenge will feature a first-time event for the Midwest – a coastal beach sprint race. The race will start on the south shore of Buckeye Lake at Fairfield Beach at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, as the conclusion of a two-day camp for invited youth rowers from Cincinnati, Hamilton and Columbus Ohio. Marc Oria selected the Buckeye Lake site for the introduction of Beach Sprints in the Midwest. “This is a beautiful area and what is most exciting is the opportunity young people in their boats, on the beach and at the Winery will all have to be in on the action,” Oria said.