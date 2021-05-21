newsbreak-logo
Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

By FARES AKRAM, JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated Press
 5 days ago

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a "new level of force" to further hostilities.

Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Egypt invites Palestinians, Israelis for further talks

CAIRO — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's militant Hamas rulers, Israeli media and an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
PalestinePosted by
Reuters

UN rights chief says Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes

The U.N. high commissioner for human rights said on Thursday that Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Islamist group Hamas had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel. Michelle Bachelet said her office had verified the deaths of 270 Palestinians in Gaza, the...
Middle EastPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week, providing the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of...
Militarysouthfront.org

Hamas Reported Loss Of 61 Fighters, Commanders In Gaza Battle

Between March 22 and 26, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Movement, revealed the names of 61 of its fighters and commanders who were killed during the recent battle in the Gaza Strip. The heated battle started on May 10 with a rocket attack on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FOX26

Qatar pledges $500 million for postwar construction in Gaza

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken jetted to Egypt and Jordan on Wednesday as he pressed ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's ruling Hamas militant group. Blinken landed in Cairo a...
Worldthenationalnews.com

Antony Blinken praises Egyptian ceasefire mediation on Cairo visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday praised Egypt as a “real and effective partner” in ending the 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. During the last stop of his Middle East tour, Mr Blinken was told by King Abdullah II in Jordan that...
U.S. Politicsdistincttoday.net

Blinken Meets Leaders of Egypt and Jordan on Rebuilding Gaza

AMMAN, Jordan — A fragile cease-fire remains intact, but the work to rebuild after the short but deadly war between Israel and Hamas has just begun, the top American diplomat said Wednesday at the close of a Middle East trip intended to keep simmering tensions from erupting anew. Secretary of...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Gantz Warns Hezbollah’s Nasrallah, Hamas in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned Lebanon on Wednesday not to allow the Iranian proxy Hezbollah terrorist organization to launch an attack on Israel from its territory. In a speech marking the 39th anniversary of the 1982 First Lebanon War, Gantz said the IDF is “ready as ever” to protect...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

UNRWA Gaza Director Apologizes to Hamas for Saying IDF Tried to Avoid Civilian Targets

Matthias Schmale, the director of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip, apologized on Tuesday for telling Israel’s Channel 12 last Saturday that, with only a few exceptions, the targets attacked by Israel were not civilian. Before his apology was published, Hamas and Palestinian human rights organizations condemned Schmale’s remarks, which, in the Gaza Strip could mean maybe he didn’t need to renew his subscription to the NY Times.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Blinken says US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas

JERUSALEM — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday to “rally international support” to aid Gaza following a devastating war there while keeping any assistance out of the hands of its militant Hamas rulers, as he began a regional tour to shore up last week’s cease-fire. The...
Middle Eastthenationalnews.com

Egypt reasserts regional influence after brokering Israel-Hamas truce

For years, commentators and experts lamented Egypt’s fading relevance in the region, blaming the policies of autocratic ruler Hosni Mubarak and the political turmoil and economic woes that followed his ousting in 2011. Change did not come overnight, but Egypt’s successful mediation, credited with ending this month’s violence between Israel...
Middle Easthurriyetdailynews.com

Hamas chief voices support for Turkey’s rapprochement with Cairo

Turkey’s rapprochement with Egypt. Speaking to Habertürk news channel in an interview, Haniyeh said they considered Turkey, Egypt, Iran, and Saudi Arabia as important countries in the region, adding that Turkey’s rapprochement with the said countries would affect the Islamic world and the Palestinian cause positively. On Palestinian President Mahmoud...
Middle EastWashington Times

Hamas surges, but Palestinians' woes persist

HEBRON, West Bank — In the aftermath of an 11-day war with Israel and last month’s decision by President Mahmoud Abbas to postpone their elections, Palestinians here find themselves in a drearily familiar position — divided about what comes next and how to get it. Some here say they want...
Middle EastYellowhammer News

Guest: Putting Israel-Gaza violence in context and perspective

Over the last two weeks, violence between Israel and Palestinian terror factions in Gaza spiked following disturbances in the Old City of Jerusalem. With congruent Israeli and Islamic holidays underway, clashes and riots broke out culminating with Israeli security services conducting a raid at al Aqsa Mosque. In response, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading Israel to conduct retaliatory strikes. The cycle of violence continued to escalate with militants launching more than 4000 rockets and Israel conducting targeted killings of senior Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders. Israel undertook a campaign against Palestinian military and intelligence infrastructure in the Gaza strip, including destroying 60 miles underground tunnel networks and hundreds of rocket launchers and rocket manufacturing and storage facilities. By the time Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire on Thursday, 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis had been killed.