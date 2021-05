Concise insights on global finance. THREE BECOME ONE. Apollo Global Management (APO.N) started with three founders more than 30 years ago, and Marc Rowan is the last man standing. Apollo said on Thursday that Josh Harris was stepping down from his day-to-day role at the firm. Leon Black, formerly the financial firm’s figurehead, already said earlier this year he would relinquish his titles earlier than expected read more amid revelations of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .