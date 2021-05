Joe Biden’s new stimulus package includes provisions for a “Child Allowance” that economists estimate could cut child poverty in the United States by half. The allowance—paid out in monthly installments of $300 per month for each child under the age of 5, and $250 per month for older children— has champions on both the Left and the Right. The policy takes its cues from an even more generous proposal drafted by Mitt Romney, known as The Family Security Act.