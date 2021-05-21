Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers Makes Jersey Shore Stop on North American Fine Art Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has revealed the band is currently at work on its 12th studio set. Blabbermouth transcribed sole of Smith chat on New York City's Q104.3, where he said, “There's a gag order on me. I do so many Zooms (video interviews), and they're, like, 'Why'd you say that?' There's something coming. I can say this: we're making a record, we're making new music, and it's very exciting. I don't know when it's coming out, but we can't wait for people to hear it, and we can't wait to perform for people. Just like everybody else that really misses that experience.”