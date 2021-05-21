newsbreak-logo
Visual Art

Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers Makes Jersey Shore Stop on North American Fine Art Tour

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE ART OF CHAD SMITH ANNOUNCES NEW JERSEY PREMIERE OF WORKS. Iconic Drummer will make two live appearances in Stone Harbor. Rock Star. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee. Six-time Grammy Winner. Fine Artist. Philanthropist. These are just a few ways to describe Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Road Show Company presents, in collaboration with SceneFour Productions: The Art of Chad Smith, a limited engagement fine art exhibition at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor from.

