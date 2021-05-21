Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers Makes Jersey Shore Stop on North American Fine Art Tour
THE ART OF CHAD SMITH ANNOUNCES NEW JERSEY PREMIERE OF WORKS. Iconic Drummer will make two live appearances in Stone Harbor. Rock Star. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee. Six-time Grammy Winner. Fine Artist. Philanthropist. These are just a few ways to describe Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Road Show Company presents, in collaboration with SceneFour Productions: The Art of Chad Smith, a limited engagement fine art exhibition at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor from.