Preseason seventh-ranked Montrose faced Montezuma-Cortez on Friday and the Indians won 19-3 in four innings. The Indians opened with three runs in the first inning with Gage Wareham and Rocco Manuel had RBI hits while Nolin Boone held Montezuma-Cortez scoreless in the first frame. Cortez scored one in the top of the second and Jake Blackmer scored on a steal home. The Indians added two more in the bottom of the second and led 5-1 after two innings. Cortez scored two in top of the third to make it 5-3. Lyle Carver had a two-run double and the Indians exploded for eight runs to break the game open.