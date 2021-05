– The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is reducing the bag and possession limit for northern pike in all lakes and flowing waters of the Minto Flats area (includes the lower portions of the Tolovana and Chatanika Drainages, and Minto Lakes – see map below). The bag and possession limit is decreased to two fish, only one of which may be 30 inches or greater in length. This northern pike bag and possession limit reduction will be in effect for the 2021 northern pike sport fishing season from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021.