newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Grim task of digging up bodies continues at crime scene in El Salvador

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Forensic workers unearthed the remains of multiple victims from a grisly crime scene in El Salvador, digging up more bodies on Friday from a pit at the home of an ex-police officer suspected of murdering and burying potentially dozens of women.

Authorities confirmed eight bodies have so far been removed from under the house of former officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio, a convicted rapist who prosecutors have formally charged with the killing of two women and two men earlier this month.

Sexual violence is the leading theory for the killings, according to prosecutors.

Neither Osorio nor his lawyer could immediately be reached for comment.

Authorities also point to the possibility of a wider conspiracy as 10 others have been charged with murdering nine women in presumably related homicides, along with four other murders of victims whose bodies have turned up in the same small house, which lies next to a sugar cane farm.

The house was ringed by heavily-armed soldiers and police on Friday, as dozens of relatives of missing people gathered nearby, many wondering if they might be able to identify the victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYms5_0a7gW9t900
Police officers secure a news conference at the site where authorities are excavating a clandestine cemetery discovered at the house of a former police officer and containing many bodies, most of them believed to be women in Chalchuapa, El Salvador May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

The final body count from Osorio's property, located in the town of Chalchuapa, about 48 miles (78 km) northwest of the capital, San Salvador, remains unclear.

"We can still see more," said prosecutor Max Muñoz at a news conference on Friday, referring to the pit where the eight bodies were found, but without offering additional details.

Fears the number of victims might jump were stoked earlier this week when a forensic detective told reporters that two dozen bodies had been dug up at the crime scene, and that as many as 40 might ultimately be recovered. read more

Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said on Friday the detective will be sanctioned for providing unreliable information.

Osorio, meanwhile, is being held in maximum security prison where he is also considered a witness who can shed light on other crimes.

Mauricio Arriaza, the head of El Salvador's national police, said Osorio was removed from the force 15 years ago after he was found guilty of raping a woman as well as unlawful sex with a minor, crimes for which he was ultimately sentenced to five years behind bars.

Officials have also said they are analyzing evidence that may point to other crimes possibly committed by Osorio, including robbery.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
147K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodolfo Delgado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Missing People#Crime Scene#San Salvador#Police Violence#Property Crime#Sexual Violence#Chalchuapa#Authorities#Multiple Victims#Forensic Workers#Soldiers#Relatives#Men#Potentially Dozens#Unlawful Sex#Officer#Maximum Security Prison#Body Count#Unreliable Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Sex CrimesPosted by
Reuters

'Ogre of the Ardennes' serial killer dies in French prison hospital

Michel Fourniret, one of France's most notorious serial killers, has died in a hospital jail, the public prosecutor said on Monday. Fourniret, dubbed the "Ogre of the Ardennes" by French media, was convicted in 2008 of raping or attempting to rape seven women and girls aged between 12 and 22 and then killing them. His murderous spree lasted from 1987 to 2001.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

US envoy express concern to El Salvador president

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Hours after a “cordial” meeting with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, White House Special Envoy Ricardo Zúñiga told Salvadorans that he conveyed a message of concern over the country’s direction. Zúñiga’s visit came less than two weeks after El Salvador’s newly elected Legislative Assembly...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

El Salvador’s house of horror becomes grisly emblem of war on women

Day after day they flock to the emerald green house on Estévez Street, seeking news of loved ones who have vanished without a trace. “They say there are lots in there, maybe 40,” said Jessenia Elizabeth Francia, a 38-year-old housewife who had travelled 20 miles to reach the heavily guarded building under a punishing midday sun.
Violent CrimesNY Daily News

14 bodies found at El Salvador home of ex-cop

Investigators in El Salvador found the bodies of 14 people at the home of a former police officer who was arrested earlier this month for the murders of two women. The former officer, Hugo Osorio Chávez, 51, is currently in custody after he confessed to murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter.
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

‘Bodies are being eaten by hyenas; girls of eight raped’: inside the Tigray conflict

The Ethiopian nun, who has to remain anonymous for her own security, is working in Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, and surrounding areas, helping some of the tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting who have been streaming into camps in the hope of finding shelter and food. Both are in short supply. Humanitarian aid is being largely blocked and a wholesale crackdown is seeing civilians being picked off in the countryside, either shot or rounded up and taken to overcrowded prisons. She spoke to Tracy McVeigh this week.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Associated Press

El Salvador donates vaccine to desperate Honduras towns

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s president sent 34,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to seven towns in Honduras on Thursday, responding to video pleas from their mayors posted to social media. The small-scale diplomacy by President Nayib Bukele raised eyebrows in El Salvador and Honduras, but most people...
Politicsinsightcrime.org

Chepe Diablo, Long Accused Cartel Leader, Let Off the Hook in El Salvador

A business magnate who was an alleged leader of El Salvador’s Texis Cartel has escaped justice once again after a court dropped money laundering charges against him. An El Salvador appeals court on May 21 ruled in favor of José Adán Salazar Umaña, alias “Chepe Diablo,” concluding that he should not have been tried on charges of laundering some $100 million because he had already been judged, El Diario de Hoy reported. Salazar Umaña’s lawyers had previously argued that prosecution subjected him to double jeopardy, the legal principle that people cannot be tried twice for the same offense.
PoliticsNewsbug.info

El Salvador's millennial president is a man with one vision: Power

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — A few days after he led a coup, the president of El Salvador uploaded a video onto TikTok of him gliding in a military vehicle while hundreds of soldiers salute. Then comes the soundtrack: A booming reggaeton song called "Bichota"— slang for "big shot." The...