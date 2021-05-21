newsbreak-logo
Campaigners predict U.S. federal facial recognition regulation

By Frank Hersey
biometricupdate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s move to make its moratorium on sales of facial recognition to U.S law enforcement indefinite is adding to the sense of a vacuum for new federal legislation. Campaigners hope for and predict new legislation soon at the federal level, according to the MIT Technology Review. Much of the backlash...

