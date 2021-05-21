No More Column Shifter: Refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra Spy Shots Show A Console-Mounted Unit Instead

If you are a General Motors fan, the 2022 model year is shaping up to be rather exciting. Not only will the new year bring with it the C8 Corvette Z06, but it the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra half-ton pickups are also slated for some updates. These trucks won’t exactly be entirely new like the 14th-gen F-150, but rather a mid-cycle refresh of the T1-Platform trucks that debuted back in 2019. That said, the update promises to provide buyers with an enticing new interior and even an off-road ready Silverado ZR2 offering. Unfortunately for interested in such a prospect, things may not exactly be going as planned. According to a new report from GM-Trucks.com, the updated 2022 Chevrolet SIlverado 1500 and 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 may be facing a delayed rollout due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.