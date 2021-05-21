No More Column Shifter: Refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra Spy Shots Show A Console-Mounted Unit Instead
New reports and spy shots shed more light on 2022 GMC Sierra interior changes. If you weren’t a fan of General Motors’ decision to stick with the old-school column shifter for the light-duty GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado models, there’s good news. Per some new spy shots posted by GM Authority, the GMC Sierra 1500 in particular loses the column unit for a console-mounted setup instead. According to those photos, the L-shaped selector is more or less identical to the one in the Hummer EV, right down to the gloss black insert atop the lever with a silver plastic surround.tfltruck.com