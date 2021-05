Last year Maryland fell below a 90% benchmark for seat belt use rate among front-seat occupants for the first time in 16 years – meaning one out of every 10 people failed to utilize the single most effective way to prevent death and serious injury in a car crash. To combat the declining usage rate, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office and more than 35 law enforcement agencies across the state are kicking off enforcement efforts in every county to ensure travelers are buckled up – every seat, every ride.